Mercedes-Benz CLA electric bookings open; New Standard Range variant announced

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2026, 11:09 am
  • Mercedes-Benz has opened bookings for the electric CLA in India ahead of its April 2026 launch. The sedan will now be offered in two variants, with a claimed range of up to 792 km and deliveries starting soon.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric
Bookings for the electric CLA are now open with a token amount of ₹1.5 lakh. Deliveries for the CLA 250+ ‘Long Range’ are scheduled to begin from the end of April 2026.
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric
Deliveries for the CLA 250+ 'Long Range' are scheduled to begin from the end of April 2026.
Mercedes-Benz has started accepting bookings for the new electric CLA in India ahead of its official launch, expected in mid-April 2026. The all-electric sedan was revealed for the Indian market last month and will be offered in two variants: the CLA 250+ ‘Long Range’ and the newly added CLA 200 ‘Standard Range’.

Bookings for the electric CLA are now open with a token amount of 1.5 lakh. Deliveries for the CLA 250+ ‘Long Range’ are scheduled to begin from the end of April 2026, while the CLA 200 ‘Standard Range’ will start reaching customers from June.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Powertrain and range

When Mercedes-Benz first unveiled the CLA Electric in India, the company had confirmed that only the CLA 250+ would be introduced here. However, strong interest from potential buyers for a shorter-range, more accessible version has led to the addition of the CLA 200 ‘Standard Range’.

The CLA 250+ uses an 85 kWh battery pack and runs on an 800-volt electrical architecture. On the WLTP cycle, Mercedes-Benz claims a driving range of up to 792 km.

The 800-volt setup also enables quicker charging. With a 240 kW DC fast charger, the CLA 250+ can add around 400 km of range in roughly 20 minutes.

The CLA 200 ‘Standard Range’, meanwhile, is claimed to deliver a WLTP range of 542 km. Under similar fast-charging conditions, it can add about 320 km of range in around 20 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Charging options

Mercedes-Benz says buyers will be able to rely on its MB.CHARGE Public network, which currently includes access to more than 9,000 charging points across India. The car’s MBUX Virtual Assistant also integrates intelligent navigation that can guide drivers to suitable charging stops and plan routes accordingly.

For home charging, customers can opt for the Mercedes-Benz wall box charger, which supports charging speeds of up to 22 kW. The charger costs 50,000, including installation through authorised Mercedes-Benz partners and can be monitored through the Mercedes me app.

Customers who pre-book the electric CLA will receive the wall box charger at no additional cost.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Expected pricing

Mercedes-Benz has indicated a tentative ex-showroom price of about 55 lakh for the CLA 200 ‘Standard Range’, while the CLA 250+ ‘Long Range’ is expected to be priced around 59 lakh. Final prices will depend on forex rates at the time of launch.

The CLA 200 ‘Standard Range’ will feature Progressive Line styling along with comfort seats, a multifunction sports leather steering wheel and two trim choices. Mercedes-Benz has also confirmed that both variants will offer largely similar equipment levels.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2026, 11:09 am IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles

