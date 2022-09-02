HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mercedes Eqs Suv Pricing For Global Markets Out. Here's Why Fans Are Surprised

Mercedes EQS SUV pricing for global markets out. Here's why fans are surprised

The Mercedes EQS SUV will stand at the very top of its electric vehicle lineup the world over.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Sep 2022, 08:16 AM
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the third model series and the EV is based on the architecture that has been developed for electric vehicles. (Mercedes-Benz)
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the third model series and the EV is based on the architecture that has been developed for electric vehicles. (Mercedes-Benz)
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the third model series and the EV is based on the architecture that has been developed for electric vehicles. (Mercedes-Benz)
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the third model series and the EV is based on the architecture that has been developed for electric vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz is expanding its EQ range of electric vehicles (EQ) at a lightning quick pace and the next big thing from the German camp is the EQS SUV. Showcased for the first time in April, the EQS SUV will stand at the very top of Mercedes' electric SUV lineup which also has - or will have - the likes of EQC, EQE (SUV version) and EQB. Production of the EQS SUV has commenced at the Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama and the official pricing has now been revealed with the starting price of $104,400.

While the SUV counterpart of Mercedes' sedan models tend to carry a higher price tag, it seems that the Germans have decided to play the pricing game in a different way for its electric models. This is because the base price of the EQS SUV is nearly same as the base price of the EQS sedan - $104,000. The top-of-the-line electric SUV is being made available in 450+, 450 4MATIC and 580 4MATIC variants. The pricing for the upper two variants in the US market is at $107,400 and $125,950. Then there are some exclusive trim levels as well which adds a few thousand to the final price.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqs
Electric | Automatic
₹2 - 2.05 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Tesla's loss (so far) is gain for Mercedes in Indian EV ecosystem)

Mercedes has always had a strong lineup of luxury sedan and SUV models and this is a strategy it is following for its EVs as well. The AMG EQS 53 sedan was recently launched in India and the EQS 580 will come in later this year. The EQS 580 would be locally-assembled.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
The AMG EQS 53 is touted as the fastest and most capable EV or electric vehicle from the Mercedes camp.
The AMG EQS 53 is touted as the fastest and most capable EV or electric vehicle from the Mercedes camp.
The AMG EQS 53 is touted as the fastest and most capable EV or electric vehicle from the Mercedes camp.
The AMG EQS 53 is touted as the fastest and most capable EV or electric vehicle from the Mercedes camp.

But while the Indian EV market may be only gradually growing, car makers are witnessing increased traction and acceptance in the US, China and select western European countries. The EQS SUV, for instance, would be the first electric vehicle from Mercedes to be manufactured in the US and would be exported to other markets from here subsequently. Globally, Mercedes has been selling more EVs than ever before. In Q2 of 2022, the company sold a total of 23,500 units of all electric vehicles, also called BEVs or Battery Electric Vehicles. This is a rise of around 90 per cent over figures from the same period a year ago. “The electric ramp up is gaining traction: Sales of our fully electric vehicles increased by more than 90% in Q2 and even 134% in the first half of 2022. It shows that we offer compelling electric vehicles that our customers desire," said Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

First Published Date: 02 Sep 2022, 08:16 AM IST
TAGS: EQS EQS SUV Mercedes Electric vehicle Electric car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a design that looks inspired by Volkswagen Beetle.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 fetches over 37,000 orders in just 24 hours. Know where

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: Tata Motors Jet Edition flaunts earthy exteriors and lavish interiors
In pics: Tata Motors Jet Edition flaunts earthy exteriors and lavish interiors
Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition launched at ₹17.50 lakh. Here's what's special
Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition launched at 17.50 lakh. Here's what's special
Ola gets 10,000 bookings for S1 electric scooter on day one of purchase window
Ola gets 10,000 bookings for S1 electric scooter on day one of purchase window
Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Jet Edition: First impressions
Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Jet Edition: First impressions
‘Betrayal’: Hyundai, Kia in focus as Korea sees red over Joe Biden EV push
‘Betrayal’: Hyundai, Kia in focus as Korea sees red over Joe Biden EV push

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city