This electric bike, with 150-km range, can now be booked on Flipkart

Matter, a relatively new player in India's growing electric scooter space, announced on Thursday that it has entered into a partnership with Flipkart under which potential customers can reserve its Aera electric motorcycle on the e-commerce platform. The Matter Aera electric motorcycle was previously launched at with four-speed manual transmission at a price of 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2023, 14:01 PM
Aera geared motorcycle from Matter.

Matter Aera electric bike has four trim options: 4000, 5000, 5000+ and 6000+. All of these options have a range of up to 125 kms, barring the top-end 6000+ which can go for up to 150 kms. At present, 5000 and 5000+ trims have been launched while the other trims will be brought out at a future date. Those looking to make a purchase can do so on Flipkart and the company says there are special introductory offers and benefits available here as well.

Matter, in its press statement, highlights that the partnership with Flipkart will make it easier for prospective customers to switch to electric two-wheelers easier by allowing for the booking to be made digitally and from a location of their convenience. “In the era of smartphones and the internet, E-commerce provides uniform reach across the stratum, and this is where our collaboration with Flipkart will extend the reach to broader audience helping them to access and adopt the new age mobility and sustainable technology that is set to create a better future leading into the 22nd Century," said Mohal Lalbhai, Founder of and Group CEO at Matter.

Matter Aera comes as a naked motorcycle and brings many class-leading features, apart from being the first geared electric motorcycle in the country. It gets a seven-inch fully-digital LCD with 4G connectivity, a proximity-based key fob and a passive keyless entry system, liquid-cooled battery pack, a three-pin 5 Amp charger, double cradle chassis, and connected and intelligent technologies.

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2023, 14:01 PM IST
TAGS: Matter Aera EV electric vehicle electric motorcycle
