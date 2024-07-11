Maruti Suzuki eVX to get two battery pack options and all-wheel drive

Maruti Suzuki eVX has been showcased quite a few times now in several auto shows. The model will bring a major shift not just in Maruti Suzuki India’s portfolio but also Suzuki’s portfolio globally, being the first electric vehicle from the Japanese giant. A new report by Japanese internet service company, Hatena Blog, reported that the Maruti Suzuki eVX might be named ‘Escudo’.

A new report suggests that in order to cater to diverse needs, the new Maruti Suzuki eVX will be available with two battery choices- a 40kWh option an

The report further states that in order to cater to diverse needs, the new Maruti Suzuki eVX will be available with two battery choices- a 40kWh option and a 60kWh battery pack. The 40kWh battery is expected to prioritise efficiency and affordability.

Meanwhile for extended range, the 60kWh battery variant becomes the option. While the larger 60kWh battery is expected to dominate the international markets, Suzuki recognises the price sensitivity of Indian consumers and hence will offer the 40kWh option to cater to a broader audience, the report said.

Also Read : Upcoming Maruti eVX electric car spied testing, revealing fresh details

Suzuki is not going it alone with the Escudo (Maruti Suzuki eVX). To ensure competitiveness and affordability, they have partnered with Toyota Motor Corporation for several key components. This collaboration leverages a jointly developed platform for electric vehicles, reducing battery and development costs significantly. This strategy builds upon the successful partnership for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Toyota Innova Hycross - Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

Design cues from the eVX concept

The new Suzuki Escudo will borrow design elements from the previously showcased "Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept." The exterior retains the concept's bold and rugged look, with a focus on aerodynamics evident in the integrated rear door handles.

Also Read : Hybrid cars are less polluting than EVs, says Maruti Suzuki chairman. Here's why

Further it is expected that the production model will prioritise practicality over the concept's avant-garde interior. The yoke steering wheel will be replaced by a more conventional oval design. Additionally, a large horizontal display will dominate the dashboard, complemented by a comprehensive suite of safety features, solidifying the Suzuki Escudo's position as the “flagship of Suzuki's SUVs."

India gets priority launch

While the Suzuki Escudo will be available in India, Europe, and Japan, Suzuki prioritises the Indian market with a planned January 2025 launch. This strategic decision reflects India's growing electric vehicle market and government push for clean mobility solutions.

Also Read : Suzuki's first-ever EV to be produced in India for domestic and global market

The Suzuki Escudo signifies a significant shift for Suzuki in India. With its focus on range options, strategic partnerships, and an India-first launch strategy, the Suzuki Escudo is poised to be a major contender in the burgeoning Indian electric vehicle market.

First Published Date: