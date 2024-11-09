Maruti Suzuki has a history poor results in the Global NCAP crash tests but its latest offering is all set to change that
The upcoming new-generation Dzire has created history by becoming the first Maruti Suzuki car to achieve a full 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests
The new Dzire scored 5 stars in adult occupant protection and 4 stars in child occupant protection
The Dzire scored 31.24 out of 34 in AOP. It offered good protection to the driver and passenger’s head, neck and knees, and marginal chest protection
The bodyshell and footwell area were rated as stable with the former capable of withstanding further loadings
The Dzire was also tested for side impact and showed good protection for head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis
The COP test saw the Dzire score 39.20 points out of 42 offering full protection to the head in frontal impact
It lost points in COP because the front passenger airbag cannot be disconnected in case of rearward-facing child restraint seat installed in the front passenger seat
The new Dzire comes equipped with 6 airbags, ESC, 3-point seatbelts, ISOFIX anchorages, seatbelt pretensioners with reminders for all seats, and more