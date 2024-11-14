Six airbags to 360-degree camera: What drives new Maruti Suzuki Dzire to earn 5-star GNCAP rating

The fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched in India on November 11 marking one of the biggest automotive events in the country in 2024. The new generation model of the sub-compact sedan not only came incorporating a plethora of updates on design and feature front but also got a new engine, which is shared by the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift launched earlier this year. Besides these, the new Dzire also came with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating. The sedan scored the top safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test, becoming the first-ever Maruti Suzuki car to score a five-star in the GNCAP crash test.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Standard safety features

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire sub-compact sedan is based on the next-generation HEARTECT platform of the Japanese carmaker. It comes loaded with a host of safety features that are available as standard fitment across different variants of the Dzire.

The standard safety features of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire include six airbags, including dual front, side and curtain airbags. Other standard safety features of the sedam include ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist (HHA), engine immobiliser, rear defogger, three-point seat belts for all occupants, high-speed warning alert, rear defogger, speed-sensing auto door locking, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages etc. The new Dzire also gets front seat belts with a pre-tensioner and force limiter, while the seat belt reminder lamp and buzzer for all occupants are also available as a standard feature for the sedan.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Optional safety features

Some of the safety features of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire sub-compact sedan are available only in the higher variants of the car. Features such as a reverse parking camera, a 360-degree surround view HD camera, an anti-theft security system (shock sensor), a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a day/night adjustable inside rearview mirror come available on the fourth-generation Dzire's higher variants.

