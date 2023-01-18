HT Auto
Mahindra XUV400 EC and EL: Which variant should you buy

Mahindra has finally launched its much-awaited electric compact SUV XUV400 at a price range of 15.99-18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is the introductory pricing applicable for the first 5,000 bookings of each of the variants of the car. Mahindra XUV400 is available in two different variants - EC and EL. The EC comes available in two charger options - 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW, which are priced at 15.99 lakh and 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2023, 12:16 PM
Mahindra XUV400 EV comes as a strong contender against the Tata Nexon EV.
Mahindra XUV400 has been unveiled to the world as an all-electric passenger vehicle. Essentially based on the XUV300 sub-compact SUV, this EV is longer and is free from emissions.
The XUV400 measures 4,200 mm in length, is 1,821 mm wide and stands 1,634 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.
While it does look largely similar to the XUV300, the Mahindra XUV400 has several design updates on its exterior profile.
XUV400 gets a closed grille with the new Twin Peaks logo in the middle and in a shade of bronze. The headlight unit with the DRLs have been largely carried forward.
The front fog lamp housing is now bigger and there are more bronze elemental additions here and on the side and roof. The windows, character lines and the 16-inch alloy wheels are near identical to the XUV300.
From the rear too, the XUV400 is nearly identical to look at as the XUV300, apart from a slight redesign touch to the tail lights.
The charging socket is located on the front left side of the Mahindra XUV400.
The Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh battery pack which is IP67 certified for protection against water and dust.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the XUV400.
The seven-inch infotainment screen could have been slightly bigger while the layout of the buttons are a bit mundane. Ford EcoSport, anyone?
There is generous space for the rear-seat passengers inside the XUV400. The increase in overall length helps the XUV400 offer more comfort than what one gets inside the XUV300.
Cargo space inside the Mahindra XUV400 is also generous.
On the move, Mahindra XUV400 is a sprinter and claims to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. It has three drive modes - Fun, Fast and Fearless.
Mahindra claims a per-charge range of 456 kms but in real world conditions, this figure is likely to be lesser as is the case with all EVs. Using a 7.2 kW AC charger, the XUV400 can be charged to full in around 6.5 hours. This is just 50 minutes if a 50 kW DC fast charger is used.
XUV400 is looking at making petrol pump stations obsolete for its customers. The official launch of the EV - pricing, bookings and deliveries - will take place from January of 2023 onwards.
The compact SUV comes in a segment where Tata Motors dominates with its Nexon EV. Also, the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV too are positioned in the same segment. Mahindra aims to sell 20,000 units of the XUV400 within the first year of the launch of this model. However, clearly, it won't be a cakewalk for the homegrown SUV specialist to grab a chunk of the pie in this category. In fact, Mahindra would have to do a lot of hard work to grab a noteworthy position in the segment.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV: Price, range, specs compared

Mahindra XUV400 will be available for bookings in 34 cities across India from 26th January 2023. Deliveries will commence from March 2023 for the EL, while the EC variants' deliveries are slated to commence during Diwali this year. While there are still a few more days left before its booking begins, here are the variants explained to help you choose the right variant if you have decided to buy the Mahindra XUV400 EV.

XUV400 - Specs and priceBattery sizeMIDC rangeCharger OptionPrice
XUV400 EC34.5 kWh375 kms3.3 kW 15.99 lakh
   7.2 kW 16.49 lakh
XUV400 EL39.4 kWh456 kms7.2 kW 18.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV400 EC

The Mahindra XUV400 EC is the lower variant of the electric SUV, and it comes available in two different charger options - 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW. These are priced at 15.99 lakh and 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. In terms of design, the EC trim gets halogen MFR headlamps, KLED taillights, sill cladding, R16 steel wheels, wheel arch cladding and a spoiler, among others.

Inside the cabin, the XUV400 EC gets fabric seat upholstery, height-adjustable seatbelts, a four-way adjustable driver seat, 60:40 split second-row seats, electrically adjustable ORVMs, singe-zone manual AC etc. Also, it comes equipped with multiple drive modes and connected car technologies. The EC gets City Assist technology christened as L-mode.

On the safety front, the Mahindra XUV400 EC gets disc brakes on all four wheels, ISOFIX for child seats, a PAB deactivation switch, and three-point seatbelts. The EC offers a 375 km range on a single charge, charged by a 34.5 kWh battery pack that works in tandem with an electric motor that pumps out 150 PS of power and 310 Nm of torque.

Mahindra XUV400 EL

Mahindra XUV400 EL is the top variant of the electric compact SUV, and it is priced at 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The EL variant gets various additional design elements and features over and above the EC model. It gets projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, R16 alloy wheels with diamond cut, roof rails, and door cladding at the exterior.

Moving inside the cabin, the Mahindra XUV400 EL features leatherette seats, an electric sunroof with an anti-pinch function, a height-adjustable driver seat, a rear windshield wiper and washer, a rear demister, a front and rear passenger armrest with storage etc. The EL variant gets a 17.38 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, auto headlamp and wiper, smartwatch connectivity, and passive keyless entry with a push button.

Adding safety to the cabin are features like side and curtain airbags, follow me home headlamps, and a reverse camera with adaptive guidelines. On the powertrain and performance front, the EL offers a 456 km range on a single charge. It draws energy from a more powerful 39.4 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor, which churns out 150 PS of peak power and 310 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2023, 12:16 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra XUV400 electric car electric vehicle
