Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 cross 20,000 sales milestone in 5 months

Mahindra has announced that its all-electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6, have collectively sold over 20,000 units since deliveries began on March 20. Together, the two models have covered more than 9.3 crore kilometres on Indian roads.

The homegrown automaker achieved an impressive start, delivering 10,000 units within the first 70 days of launch. By June, bookings for the two SUVs had crossed 30,179 units, with a combined value of ₹8,472 crore. Of these, the XEV 9e accounted for 56 per cent of demand, while the BE 6 made up the remaining 44 per cent.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Battery and Range

Both SUVs are offered with two battery pack options — 59 kWh and 79 kWh. On the BE 6, the smaller pack enables a range of up to 535 km, while the larger battery extends this figure to 682 km. The XEV 9e offers 542 km and 656 km of range respectively, depending on the battery chosen.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Performance and Powertrain

Performance remains consistent across both models, with outputs varying by battery size. The 59 kWh version delivers 230 bhp, while the 79 kWh unit pushes power up to 285 bhp. Torque is rated at 380 Nm across both variants, with power sent to the rear wheels for a more engaging drive.

The SUVs also feature multiple driving modes — Range, Everyday, and Race — along with a Boost function for short bursts of acceleration and One-Pedal Drive for easier city commuting.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Charging

Both models support DC fast charging up to 175 kW. This allows the battery to be charged from 20% to 80% in approximately 20 minutes, helping reduce range anxiety on long journeys.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Price and Positioning

Priced competitively, the BE 6 is available between ₹18.90 lakh and ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the XEV 9e comes in slightly higher, at ₹21.90 lakh to ₹30.50 lakh. With these offerings, Mahindra is positioning itself strongly in India’s mid-to-premium EV segment, competing on performance, pricing, and eco-conscious appeal.

