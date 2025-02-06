Auto recap, Feb 5: Ola Roadster X launch, 2025 KTM 390 Adventure launch, Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 pack two pricing

Ola Roadster X launched in India at ₹ 74,999

The Ola Roadster X is the entry-level model from the Indian EV brand’s new line of e-motorcycles, and it has been launched in the market at a starting price of ₹74,999 (ex-showroom). This is the most affordable electric motorcycle from the brand and is positioned as a commuter with a sporty aesthetic. It is available with three battery pack options and offers a claimed range of up to 200 km range on a full charge. With its aggressive pricing, Ola Electric aims to undercut much of the Roadster X’s ICE-powered 150 cc rivals.

New-gen KTM 390 Adventure launched in India

The new-generation KTM 390 Adventure has been launched in India finally bringing the all-new offering to the market. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure arrives in two variants - 390 Adventure X and 390 Adventure. Prices start at ₹2.9 lakh, going up to ₹3.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new KTM 390 Adventure is built on a completely new platform and is now more purpose-built than its predecessor while packing a more powerful engine. Powering the new KTM 390 Adventure is the 399 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor shared with the third-generation KTM 390 Duke. The engine produces 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike also gets an assist & slipper clutch and a quick-shifter.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 pack two pricing announced

Mahindra has announced the complete price list of the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. The Mahindra BE 6 will be available across five variants- Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three. Meanwhile, the Mahindra XEV 9e will be available across four trim levels - Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three. Interestingly, both the models will feature the 79 kWh battery pack only with the top-end Pack Three variant, the rest all the other variants will get the smaller 59 kWh battery pack. The Mahindra BE 6 Pack One has been priced at ₹18.90 lakh, while the Pack One Above is priced at ₹20.50 lakh. Meanwhile, the Pack Two and the Pack Three Select of the BE 6 are priced at ₹21.90 lakh and ₹24.50 lakh, respectively. The top-of-the-line Pack Three of the Mahindra BE 6 gets a price tag of ₹26.90 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

