Anurag Kashyap takes delivery of a new Mahindra XEV 9e. Here's what is special about the SUV

Anurag Kashyap recently took the delivery of his new Mahindra XEV 9e , an all-electric, coupe-SUV in Thane. The keys to Anurag Kashyap's new XEV 9e were handed over by Ajit Pai, CEO – Mahindra Modi and Kailash Joshi, VP – Mahindra Modi. The pricing for the Mahindra XEV 9e starts at ₹21.90 lakh and goes up to ₹30.50 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, introductory).

In addition to his new Mahindra SUV, the director also owns a Mahindra XUV500. However, his recently bought SUV has been built on the manufacturer's born-electric INGLO platform. The carmaker claims the INGLO platform promises large cabin space, stability and good handling capability. Also, the platform claims to come with an ultra-high-strength boron steel frame and gets a protective cage around the passenger cabin offering high levels of occupant safety.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XEV 9e 79 kWh 79 kWh 656 km 656 km ₹ 21.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XEV 7e ₹ 21 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra XEV 4e ₹ 13 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2025 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 km 150 km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Mahindra XEV 9e: Design

The Mahindra XEV 9e features a coupe SUV design, highlighted by its triangular LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights that span the vehicle’s width. Its coupe-like silhouette is complemented by inverted L-shaped connected LED daytime running lights and sleek LED taillights. The overall appearance is muscular and is accentuated by crisp character lines and an illuminated logo.

Also Read : John Abraham brings home a customised Mahindra Thar Roxx. Here's what makes it different

Mahindra XEV 9e: Features

Inside, the Mahindra XEV 9e showcases a triple-screen arrangement that dominates the dashboard making for a premium ambience. This configuration consists of three 12.3-inch displays powered by Mahindra's Adrenox software, which includes a touchscreen infotainment system alongside the driver's display. The SUV is equipped with a twin-spoke multifunction steering wheel featuring an illuminated logo.

Additionally, the SUV gets amenities like a wireless smartphone charger, a 16-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, automatic parking features and an advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) suite.

Also watch: Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet? | Features, range, performance

Mahindra XEV 9e: Powertrain

Built on the Mahindra INGLO architecture, the XEV 9e supports two battery pack options – 59 kWh and 79 kWh units. It uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs, known for enhanced thermal protection and durability. The SUV provides fast charging capabilities, achieving 20-80 per cent charge in just 20 minutes when connected to a 175 kW DC fast charger. Its electric powertrains can deliver peak power outputs ranging from 224 bhp to 278 bhp for the rear wheels. Mahindra asserts that the 79 kWh battery pack can provide approximately 500 km of range on a single charge.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: