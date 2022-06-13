HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Teases Premium Electric Suv Ahead Of July 2022 Debut, Possibly Xuv900

Mahindra teases premium electric SUV ahead of July 2022 debut, possibly XUV900

Mahindra is slated to unveil its Born Electric range of electric SUVs in July this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jun 2022, 09:07 AM
Mahindra teased its new electric SUV in latest video.
Mahindra has teased its electric SUV online through a new video ahead of the automaker's new EV series unveiling in July 2022. The automaker has already teased its range of electric SUVs back a few months back. The latest teaser video gives us more glimpses of the upcoming cars. While the automaker has not revealed the name of the upcoming car that has been teased online, it could be the premium SUV XUV900.

Mahindra XUV900 could arrive as the production form of the coupe concept showcased by the homegrown automaker at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo. However, the first to come out of the Mahindra's stable would be the e-XUV300.

The latest teaser video reveals that the new electric SUV has been designed by the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) located in the UK, under the leadership of the automaker's chief designer Pratap Bose. The video also indicates that Mahindra has taken influence from its Formula E racing experience.

Speaking about the design the video doesn't share much about exterior details. However, expect it to come with a bold and chunky appearance that is visible in a few glimpses. It reveals the sporty off-road-focused wheels, sculpted side body etc. Other design elements include a nicely sloping windshield and a sleek ORVM which would come incorporating a camera instead of a conventional mirror.

The cabin of the EV concept has been teased in the video. It reveals a feature-packed premium cockpit.

 

First Published Date: 13 Jun 2022, 08:24 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra electric car electric SUV electric vehicle EV electric mobility
