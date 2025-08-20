HT Auto
The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition starts at rs 27.9 lakh, ex-showroom and is limited to 300 units while the Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition which is limited to 1500 units starts at 28.24 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition vs Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition
The electric SUV space is heating up, and two of the most anticipated upcoming launches are playing to exclusivity. Mahindra recently launched the BE 6 Batman Edition, and Tata Motors launched the Harrier EV Stealth Edition. Both are not only EVs but also limited-edition offerings that will be sought after for being different on Indian roads. With bold styling, distinctive features, and future-generation EV platforms, these SUVs are being marketed to attract early movers who desire something beyond a battery-powered vehicle for commuting.

Also Read : From utility to aspiration: How design transformed Mahindra’s SUV identity

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition vs Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition: Design

The BE 6 Batman Edition is striking in satin black, decorated with alchemy-gold suspension hardware, 20-inch Batman-logo'd alloy wheels, and several Bat symbols on the body—doors, roof, hubcaps, and so on. Inside, subtle luxe reigns with suede-leather seats, gold-sepia stitching, a brushed-gold dashboard plaque with serial numbering, and even Bat-themed projection lamps on door opening, every detail aimed at fans of Gotham’s Dark Knight.

In contrast, the Harrier EV Stealth Edition takes the minimalist route. Its matte Stealth Black finish, gloss-black 19-inch wheels, and fully blacked-out cabin with carbon-noir trim quietly signal exclusivity. No graphics, no badges, no theatrics.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition vs Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition: Features

Mahindra retains the full feature set of the BE 6 Pack Three—dual 12.3-inch screens, ADAS, ambient lighting, wireless charger, premium audio, sunroof, and connected car tech—on top of which sit bespoke Batman touches like a custom startup animation and “Boost" sound mode.

Tata’s Stealth Edition brings all the bells from the Empowered variant: a 14.5-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, high-end JBL sound, ventilated seats, dual-zone AC, ambient lighting, and advanced safety features including ADAS and V2L/V2V.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition vs Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition: Specifications

The BE 6 Batman Edition is mechanically identical to the Pack Three model: a 79 kWh battery, rear-motor delivering 286 PS and 380 Nm, and a claimed range of 682 km (ARAI).

The Harrier EV Stealth sits on the 75 kWh pack and comes in both RWD and AWD trims. The AWD variant brings up to 390 PS and 504 Nm, and a 627 km range (MIDC). Charging support includes 120 kW DC fast charging plus flexible AC configurations.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition vs Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition: Price

The BE 6 Batman Edition is set at 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), limited to just 300 units globally. Bookings start August 23, deliveries align with International Batman Day, September 20.

The Harrier EV Stealth Edition kicks off at 28.24 lakh for the RWD variant, climbing to 29.74 lakh for the QWD AWD, and 30.23 lakh for the ACFC-equipped QWD. Each variant carries a 75,000 premium over the standard Empowered trims. The Harrier EV Stealth Edition is limited to 1500 units.

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2025, 17:27 pm IST
