Looking for an affordable electric scooter? The BattRE LOEV+ might just be what you need

Electric scooters are becoming increasingly popular in India as people look for affordable and eco-friendly alternatives to petrol-powered two-wheelers. The BattRE LOEV+ is one such option designed for city commuting with a focus on range, comfort and convenience. Here are five key aspects of the LOEV+ that make it a noteworthy choice:

The BattRE positions the LOEV+ electric scooter as a practical and budget-friendly electric scooter with a usable range, convenient features and low r

1 Design The scooter gets a sporty yet minimalist design, featuring 12-inch alloy wheels for improved handling. The EV is equipped with dual LED lamps to enhance visibility during night rides. BattRe is offering the scooter in five different colour shades including Starlight Blue, Stormy Grey, Ice Blue, Midnight Black and Pearl White.

2 Battery and charging The LOEV+ is equipped with a 2kWh Amaron lithium-ion battery, utilizing 21700 (5Ah) cells known for durability and performance. Both the battery and the accompanying 13-amp charger are IP67-rated, ensuring resistance to water and dust. Notably, the scooter offers a quick charging time of approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes (claimed) with a 3-year warranty provided for both the battery and charger.

3 Performance The performance of BattRE LOEV+ can be varied depending of the riding mode the rider chooses. The rider gets the option to choose from three distinct riding modes including an ‘Eco Mode’ which limits the top speed to 35 kmph and gives the scooter a claimed maximum range of 90 km. The ‘Comfort Mode’ allows the scooter to go to speeds of up to 48 kmph while offering a range of 75 km and lastly the ‘Sports Mode’ takes the scooter up to a top speed of 60 kmph with a range of 60 km. Together, these modes allow riders to choose between extended range and higher performance based on their commuting needs.

4 Safety Safety is also taken care of in the electric scooter. It includes features like a combined disc brake system to improve braking efficiency. There is a parking switch which prevents accidental acceleration of the vehicle when stationary. A saree guard is also included to ensure additional safety for the pillion. Additional rider assistance features comprise Cruise Control, Hill Hold Assist, and a fully CAN-enabled communication system, contributing to ride stability and user convenience. Lastly, the scooter gets 180mm of ground clearance allowing it to tread various road conditions.

5 Pricing and availability Priced at ₹69,999 (ex-showroom) plus handling charges, the LOEV+ is positioned as an affordable high-speed electric scooter. It is available at authorised dealerships across India.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: