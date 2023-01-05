LML Star electric scooter to make its debut tomorrow

Two-wheeler manufacturer, LML announced its comeback back in September last year. The manufacturer revealed that they will be bringing in three new models. Now, LML has announced that the Star electric scooter will make its debut on 6th January at GICW fashion week which is happening at the Bel-la Monde Hotel, NH8, Delhi. This will be the first time that LML will be showcasing the new electric scooter to the general public. The Star electric scooter will also be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 also which is happening between the 13th of January and the 18th of January.

Returning after five years, LML has invested around ₹500 Crore to set up its EV facility. The brand promises to take on the existing electric two-wheelers that are currently on sale in India with LML's high-end tech-enabled solutions. LML wants to open 100 dealerships across the country. Apart from the Star electric scooter, LML will also launch the Moonshot electric motorcycle and Orion electric bike.

Speaking about the event, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director, LML Emotion commented, “The fashion show is going to be an exceptional experience, steeped in the stunning designs and glamor. Making the show grand, LML Star will mark its first debut at GICW fashion show. A scooter inspired by the past but entirely focused on the future mainstreamed as a lifestyle product and the style statement."

The design of the LML Star electric scooter looks a bit futuristic. It boasts a dual-tone theme, and there is LED lighting with a projector setup for the headlamp and LED Daytime Running Lamps. The scooter is finished in black and white colours with red accents giving a sporty appeal. LML will offer a fully digital instrument cluster, a reverse mode for parking, a hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system and tubeless tyres among others.

