Ather 450S electric scooter starts reaching owners in India
The 450S is priced at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
Ather started accepting bookings of the 450S back in June this year
The price of the scooter complies with the FAME 2 scheme
Customers can avail further benefits from respective states' own EV policies
The design of the Ather 450S is identical to the 450X yet some changes have helped drop the costs
Ather 450S comes equipped with a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack
It claims to offer 115 km of range on a single charge
It can be charged 100% in 8 hours and 36 minutes using a home charger