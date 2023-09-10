Ather 450S electric scooter starts reaching owners in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 10, 2023

Ather 450S electric scooter starts reaching owners in India

The 450S is priced at 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ather started accepting bookings of the 450S back in June this year

 The price of the scooter complies with the FAME 2 scheme

 Check product page

Customers can avail further benefits from respective states' own EV policies

The design of the Ather 450S is identical to the 450X yet some changes have helped drop the costs

Ather 450S comes equipped with a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

It claims to offer 115 km of range on a single charge

It can be charged 100% in 8 hours and 36 minutes using a home charger
 It comes with three ride modes - Sport mode, Eco mode and Ride mode
Click Here