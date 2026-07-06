Komaki MG Pro V and MG Pro+ launched, get a metal body and 150 km range

Komaki has launched the MG Pro V and MG Pro+ electric scooters in India, at a starting price of ₹73,999 (ex-showroom). Both the Komaki MG Pro V and MG Pro+ electric scooters come with a metal body, promising premiumness and sturdy build quality. Both electric scooters come with a range of around 150 km on a single charge.

Komaki claims that both scooters are designed for riders who seek durability without stretching their budget.

Komaki claims that both scooters are designed for riders who seek durability without stretching their budget. The metal body is the key USP of these EVs, as most electric scooters in this segment rely on fibre body panels, which are not as durable as a metal body.

The Komaki MG Pro V delivers a range of 90-100 km on a single charge, while the MG Pro+ extends the range to over 150 km, making both models suitable for daily commuting as well as longer city rides. Both the scooters are powered by a BLDC hub motor paired with an advanced LiPo4 battery.

Both scooters come with mobile application connectivity to check battery health and range. Both these two EVs get front disc brakes, telescopic suspension, anti-theft lock, parking assist, and a repair switch. The Komaki MG Pro+ gets a larger boot space.

Speaking on the launch, Gunjan Malhotra, co-founder of Komaki Electric Vehicles, said, “The electric two-wheeler market has grown rapidly, but affordability should never come at the cost of quality. With the MG Pro V and MG Pro+, we wanted to offer customers features that have traditionally been associated with more expensive vehicles. These include a strong metal body and safe, long-lasting LiFePO4 batteries with a longer lifespan than those found in many electric two-wheelers and ICE vehicles currently available in the market."

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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