Auto recap, July 29: MG Windsor Pro price hike, Isuzu Hi-Lander pickup review & more…

MG Windsor Pro top-spec variant gets a price hike of ₹ 21,200

JSW MG Motor India has hiked prices on the recently launched Windsor Pro EV. The Windsor Pro is the more feature-packed, long-range variant in the Windsor lineup, and the latest price hike affects only the top-spec trim. The MG Windsor Essence Pro is now priced at ₹18.31 lakh (ex-showroom), making it ₹21,200 more expensive than before.

Living with the Isuzu Hi-Lander pickup: Can it tackle the urban jungle?

No stereo, auto climate control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs may be deal breakers for some, but the Isuzu Hi-Lander does so much else, so much better. We spent some time with it, braving the Mumbai monsoons. Here is what we found.

Kinetic DX returns as EV, marking cautious re-entry built on in-house capabilities

The Kinetic DX returns as an electric scooter under Kinetic Watts & Volts, built entirely in-house across Kinetic Group companies. With a focus on legacy design, restrained rollout, and vertical integration, the DX marks a quiet, engineering-led re-entry into India’s EV two-wheeler space.

BSA Scrambler 650 to be launched in the UK soon, registrations open

BSA Motorcycles is all set to launch the new Scrambler 650 in the UK. The company has announced the opening of registrations for the new offering, which is based on the BSA Gold Star 650. The new BSA Scrambler 650 was first unveiled last year at the Birmingham Motorcycle Live Show, and brings a rugged twist to the retro motorcycle. The upcoming Scrambler 650 will take on the Royal Enfield Bear 650 in the same space.

