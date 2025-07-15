Komaki Electric launches Ranger Pro and Pro+, priced from 1.29 lakh

Komaki Electric Vehicles has announced the launch of its new electric cruiser motorcycles, Ranger Pro and Pro+, aiming to provide long-distance riding capability combined with classic styling and advanced ergonomics. The Ranger Pro is priced at ₹1,29,999, while the Ranger Pro+ is available for ₹1,39,999. Both prices include accessories worth ₹12,500.

With this launch, Komaki Electric expands its offering in India’s growing EV motorcycle segment, targeting buyers who want electric alternatives that offer a cruiser bike aesthetic with practicality.

Komaki Ranger Pro and Pro+: Range and performance

The two models come equipped with a 4.2 kW Lipo4 battery. The Ranger Pro offers a claimed range of 160–220 km on a single charge, while the Pro+ covers 180–240 km. Both variants feature a 5 kW high-torque motor capable of accelerating from 0 to top speed in just five seconds. According to the company, this makes them suitable for highway cruising as well as urban riding.

Komaki Ranger Pro and Pro+: Comfort and safety features

In terms of ride comfort and safety, both models include telescopic suspension, dual disc brakes, comfortable seats with backrests, and a rear tail lamp guard. A full-colour digital dashboard, cruise control, reverse assist, Bluetooth sound system, and mobile charging unit also come standard.

Komaki Ranger Pro and Pro+: Convenience

Additional utility features such as a 50-litre storage compartment, park assist, auto repair switch, turbo mode, and rear protection guard have been incorporated to enhance everyday usability. These elements reflect Komaki’s focus on both rider convenience and safety.

Speaking at the launch event, Gunjan Malhotra, Co-founder of Komaki Electric Vehicles, said, “With Komaki always at the forefront of innovating in terms of promoting eco-friendly and sustainable mobility, we are committed to making the ride comfortable for customers. Our all-new Ranger PRO and PRO+ have been introduced in the market to provide added mileage and ensure a smooth, safe, hassle-free ride through cutting-edge features and technology."

