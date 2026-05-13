Kia Syros EV spied again, will launch later this year

Kia is preparing to further expand its electric vehicle portfolio in India with the upcoming Kia Syros EV , which has once again been spotted testing on Indian roads ahead of its launch later this year. The new electric SUV will sit below the Carens Clavis EV in Kia’s India lineup and will target buyers looking for a practical urban EV with premium features.

⚡️I caught SYROS EV testing on the Faridabad leg of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway today pic.twitter.com/cvkAbRYLN0 — Ferrari Rules (@ferrarirules86) May 11, 2026

The latest spy images indicate that the Syros EV will retain much of the design seen on the standard internal combustion-engined Syros. The upright stance, squared-off body panels and tallboy proportions remain intact, giving the SUV a distinctive road presence. However, Kia is expected to introduce several EV-specific styling updates to help differentiate it from the petrol-powered model. These could include redesigned front and rear bumpers, aero-optimised alloy wheels and a closed-off grille section. The charging port is also likely to be positioned on the front fender.

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Kia Syros EV features

While the test mule remained heavily camouflaged, a few details hint at a feature-rich cabin similar to the standard Syros. The interior is expected to feature dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, along with connected car technology, automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof. Higher variants may also offer ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Kia could additionally equip the Syros EV with vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging functionality, features that are becoming increasingly common in premium electric vehicles.

Kia Syros EV expected specs

Under the skin, the Syros EV is likely to be based on Hyundai-Kia’s K1 platform. Although official battery and powertrain specifications are yet to be revealed, the electric SUV is expected to borrow components from the Hyundai Inster EV sold in international markets. Overseas, the Inster is available with 42kWh and 49kWh battery pack options and delivers a claimed range of up to 369km.

Kia Syros EV rivals

Once launched, the Kia Syros EV will compete in the growing compact electric SUV segment against rivals such as the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV and the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV. Prices are expected to start from around ₹13 lakh, ex-showroom.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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