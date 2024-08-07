HT Auto
In Pics: Tata Curvv Ev Launched In India Starting At 17.49 Lakh

In pics: Tata Curvv EV launched in India starting at 17.49 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Aug 2024, 14:28 PM
The Tata Curvv EV comes as the pure electric version of the homegrown carmaker's coupe SUV, with the ICE variant slated to launch on September 2, 2024
Tata Curvv EV
The Tata Curvv EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of 17.49 lakh with prices going up to 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Curvv EV
Bookings for the Curvv EV will commence from August 12 while the test drives will begin from August 14, 2024. 
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Curvv EV
The Tata Curvv EV gets a sleek LED bar running the width of the front profile, on the sides a new design for the 18 inch alloy wheels positioned under the squarish wheel arches which also get black cladding along with coupe-like sloping roofline and at the rear sleek LED light bar that acts as the taillight
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Curvv EV
The Tata Curvv EV will be offered with two battery option: 45kWh for the Curvv.ev 45 and 55kWh for the Curvv.ev 55 version, and will be propelled by a 165 bhp electric motror driving the front wheels
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Curvv EV with the 55kWh battery pack comes with an ARAI range of 585 kms, however Tata claims that the real world range of the electric vehicle will be somewhere around 425 kms.
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Curvv EV
The 45kWh battery pack allows the Curvv EV to cover and ARAI certified distance of 502 kms while Tata claims that the real world range for this battery pack option is 350 kms. 
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Curvv EV
The 12.3 inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, along with an 10.2 inch all-digital instrument cluster paired to a JBL sound system with 9 speakers and a layered dashboard enhances the premium look inside the cabin
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Curvv EV
Just like its sibling Nexon EV, the Curvv EV sports a multifunction steering wheel that features an illuminated brand logo at the centre. However, the steering wheel has a distinctive design. 
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Curvv EV
Another key feature inside the cabin is the panoramic sunroof, eletronic parking brake, ambient lighting, V2V and V2L charging among others
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Motors is also introducing Tata.ev Originals accesories package for the Tata Curvv EV. This will include more than 60 accesories like floor mats, pet sheets, heated blanket, wireless coffee maker and more, and will have two years of warranty. 
Tata Curvv EV
First Published Date: 07 Aug 2024, 14:28 PM IST
TAGS: tata curvv ev electric vehicle tata motors

