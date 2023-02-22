In pics: River Indie is not just another electric scooter
River Electric has launched its first-ever electric two-wheeler Indie, which is a high-speed electric scooter priced at ₹1.25 lakh.
River Indie is a high-speed electric scooter that comes with a fresh styling in the bulging segment.
River Electric launches the Indie electric scooter in India at a price tag of ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
The shiny black front cowl ensures a proper dual-tone theme and looks unsually unique with dual squarish LED headlamps that come with integrated LED DRLs.
The scooter gets a six-inch fully digital colour display at the instrument cluster, adding premium vibe to it.
It gets a full LED taillight at the back, which is unconventional in terms of design.
The scooter comes available in multiple colour options.
The EV gets telescopic front suspension, twin hydraulic rear suspension, 240 mm front disc brake, 200 mm rear disc brake.
The scooter offers a host of accessory fitting options to the owner, which include dual pannier mounts, bag hook etc.
A host of accessories offered by the manufacturer make this electric scooter an appealing EV in a segment, where Ola Electric, Ather Energy and others have their respective offerings.
River Indie gets an IP67-rated 4 kWh battery pack that powers a 6.7 kWh electric motor that produces 26 Nm of torque.
The electric scooter can sprint 0-40 kmph in 3.9 seconds with a top speed of 90 kmph and it is capable of running 120 k on a single charge.
First Published Date: 22 Feb 2023, 20:22 PM IST
