Hyundai to install 600 fast public chargers in India, will be open to all EV owners

Hyundai Motor India has announced that it aims to set up nearly 600 public EV fast charging stations across the country in the next seven years. Interestingly, the company committed that it will have a network of 50 fast public charging stations by the end of December 2024.

Hyundai Motor India aims to develop the EV infrastructure in India by constructing charging stations. It intends to support the adoption of EVs by ins

The company had earlier announced that it plans to launch four new models,including a mass-market option like the Creta EV. Interestingly, this builds on their commitment of introducing five locally-produced EVs by 2030. The company currently sells only one electric vehicle in India, the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Motor India aims to develop the EV infrastructure in India by constructing charging stations. It intends to support the adoption of EVs by installing charging points across cities and highways in India. To date, HMIL's charging network has facilitated approximately 50,000 charging sessions, dispensing over 7.30 lakh units of energy to more than 10,000 Hyundai and non-Hyundai EV customers.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta EV to be launched at 2025 Bharat Mobility Show: Key expected highlights

Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head - Corporate Planning, HMIL said that the EV market is expected to grow robustly by 2030. Studies conducted by HMIL have highlighted that customers are apprehensive about driving their EVs for long-distance commutes on highways due to a lack of charging infrastructure. Keeping this in mind, HMIL has taken the initiative of installing fast EV chargers on key highways, in addition to major cities."

Hyundai India EV Journey: Creta EV and more

While the company started its electrification journey in India with the Kona EV and later followed it up with the Ioniq 5, both the products didn’t see the demand that Hyundai expected. Now though, Hyundai Motor India aims to move ahead with its electrification plan, starting with the Creta EV. The Hyundai Creta EV seems to be a good starting point for Hyundai to begin its EV portfolio. The new electric vehicle from Hyundai is expected to make its debut in January 2025.

Also watch: Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet? | Features, range, performance

The car boasts of a redesigned front, distinct from its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts and is expected to inherit most features from the ICE variants with some EV-specific additions. While official specifications are yet to be revealed, reports suggest a driving range of around 400-500 km. Priced between ₹20-30 lakh, the Creta EV will compete with a growing electric SUV segment, including the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Mahindra BE 6 and BYD Atto 3.

Beyond this, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) is shifting its focus towards mass-market electric vehicles (EVs) as the Indian EV ecosystem matures. They aim to achieve price competitiveness by localising key components like batteries, power electronics, and drivetrains.

Also Read : Your favourite Hyundai car will cost more soon with up to ₹25,000 price hike

To achieve this, HMIL has leased a part of their Chennai plant to Mobis, a Hyundai group company, for EV battery assembly. This will significantly reduce import costs. Additionally, they recently partnered with Exide Energy Solutions Ltd. to further localise battery production in India. HMIL is also exploring other collaborations for battery production.

Localising EV production not only reduces costs but also allows HMIL to qualify for government production-linked incentives (PLI) schemes. In the long term, the company plans to transition to a dedicated EV platform for further cost optimisation.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: