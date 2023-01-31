Hyundai setups DC Ultra-Fast charging stations on key highways

Hyundai Motor India has become the first OEM in India to install DC Ultra-Fast charging stations on key highways. HMIL installed the first two Ultra-Fast public charging stations across Hyderabad- Vijayawada (Narketpalle) and Delhi- Chandigarh (Kurukshetra) highways. The manufacturer aims to setup 10 Ultra-Fast Public Charging Stations in the first half of CY2023 and will continue expansion to other cities and highways.

The key highways that Hyundai is considering are Hyderabad- Vijayawada, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Mumbai-Pune and Bengaluru- Chennai. The key cities that will be part of this project will be Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The charging stations will be manned and open for all EV owners.

Hyundai Kona Electric charging on Hyderabad- Vijayawada highway.

Each fast-charging station will comprise one unit of DC 150 kW Ultra-Fast Charger and one unit of DC 60 kW High-Speed Charger. All the charging stations are managed and operated by Hyundai Motor India Ltd in partnership with the charge point operator ‘ChargeZone’.

Hyundai currently has two electric vehicles in the Indian market. There is Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric. The Ioniq 5 will be able to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes when using DC fast charging.

Commenting on the installation of Fast Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles, Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "We are delighted to take another step in the direction of strengthening the Indian Government’s resolve for Electrification, that will enrich and augment the electric mobility lifestyle for EV adopters. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has been persistent in its efforts to enhance customer convenience by installing Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations at strategic public locations across highways and cities. With the recent launch of the globally acclaimed, the all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ 5 and HMI’s commitment to expanding its EV portfolio by 2028, we will catalyze our initiative of building a sustainable ecosystem for India’s transition towards electric mobility, and continue taking our customers ‘Beyond Mobility’.’’

