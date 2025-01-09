Hyundai Creta Electric cabin revealed ahead of launch, gets new steering wheel and more

Hyundai Creta Electric is all set to get launched on January 17, 2025. Now ahead of its launch, the carmaker has unveiled the cabin of the upcoming electric SUV. Just like the exterior, the cabin of the Hyundai Creta Electric resembles the internal combustion engine counterpart. However, there are some key changes that make the EV look a bit different and premium over the Hyundai Creta.

To begin with, the Hyundai Creta Electric will get a new three spoke steering wheel, unlike the Creta’s four spoke one. The new steering wheel on the electric SUV does not feature the Hyundai logo, rather four dots just like the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Besides this, the Creta Electric also features gear selectorcontrol stalk on the steering column’s right side. This has been done as the EV gets a shift-by-wire system.

Other key changes to the cabin include cupholders and buttons for the electronic parking brake and auto-hold function, and drive modes on the centre console. Besides, other elements remain similar to the Creta ICE. a dualscreen infotainment and instrument cluster arrangement. Wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will be included with this.

The top spec Executive trim level will allow users to make EV charging payments using the infotainment system. The graphics for the digital instrument cluster are also new and display EV specific details. The Creta Electric also gets Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, which turns a car into a portable power source. With this the second row gets a three point power socket.

Additionally, the Certa Electric also features an i-Pedal technology that enables one-pedal driving. With the use of this technology, the driver can use the accelerator pedal alone to accelerate, decelerate, and stop the vehicle completely.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Safety features

In terms of safety features, theHyundai Creta Electric will be offered with 52 standard safety features such as six airbags, all wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX, tire pressure monitoring system, hill-start and hill-decent assist among others. Moreover, the higher trim levels will be offered with 75 safety features such as surround view monitor (SVM), blind-spot view monitor (BVM), rain sensing wipers and level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) features.

The level 2 ADAS features for the Creta Electric include Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning and Blind Spot Collision Warning, Smart Cruise control with stop and go and others.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Design

The Hyundai Creta Electric retains the familiar exterior design from its older ICE-powered iteration. It brings a futuristic look with Hyundai's global Pixel design language and has a charging port integrated into the "Pixelated Graphic Grille" at the front end. The rear bumper features the same pixelated graphic alongside elegant LED tail lamps that provide a modern touch. The Creta Electric is equipped with Active Air Flaps (AAF) that are positioned strategically to control airflow.

Hyundai Creta Electric has been unveiled ahead of its launch which will happen at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will be going against MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

These cool important parts of the SUV while improving its aerodynamic performance.The Creta Electric also gets the new 17-inch Aero Alloy wheels with low rolling resistance tyres, which further increase the vehicle's range.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Specs

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be offered with two battery pack options - 51 kWh and 42kWh. The larger battery pack option is claimed to offer a range of 473 km on a single charge while the 42 kWh battery pack is claimed for an ARAI certified range of 390 km. Moreover, the 51kWh battery pack variants will generate 169 bhp, making it even more powerful than the HyundaiCreta N Line, while the variants with smaller battery pack will generate 133 bhp. Hyundai claims that the Creta Electric can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

The Creta Electric can be charged through DC fast charging which allows the battery to juice up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent state-of-charge in 58 minutes (claimed). There is also an option to charge the vehicle from the comfort of your home with an 11 kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger that ensures a full charge in approximately 4 hours according to Hyundai.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Bookings and pricing

The bookings for the Hyundai Creta Electric have already commenced at ₹25,000. The Creta Electric will be offered across four broad variants—Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence. It will be offered in eight monotones and two dual-tone colour options. The EV will be launched on January 17, 2025, and the prices for the Creta Electric are expected to range between ₹17 lakh, ex-showroom to ₹25 lakh.

