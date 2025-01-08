HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Honda 0 Series Ev Concept Cars Unveiled At Ces 2025 With Radical Design, Level 3 Adas And More

Honda stuns CES 2025 with two new EV concept cars. Check what they offer

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jan 2025, 11:58 AM
  • The Honda 0 Series SUV and saloon concept electric cars showcase the Japanese auto giant's newly developed dedicated EV architecture.
Honda 0 Series CES 2025
Honda has showcased two new electric car concepts under the 0 Series branding at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, US. The production version of the prototype SUV and salon will launch in the US in 2026 followed by global markets.

Honda has unveiled two new EV concept models at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 on January 7. The Honda 0 Series electric vehicle concepts showcased at the event offer two body types - an SUV and a saloon. The final version of these two EV concepts will go into production in United States later this year and will be launched in global markets next year. The Japanese auto giant has also showcased its new ASIMO operating system for its vehicles which will be used for the Honda 0 Series models.

The Honda 0 Series electric vehicles will use a newly developed dedicated EV platform. It is different from the Honda Prologue electric car which uses the Ultium platform developed by General Motor. The new 0 Series electric cars will be part of Honda's 30 new electric cars which the carmaker plans to launch in global markets by the end of this decade.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts: Highlights

Honda has not revealed too many details about the powertrain and performance specifications of these two electric cars. However, the Honda 0 Series electric vehicles are expected to come equipped with both single and dual electric motor setups. While the single-motor EV is likely to generate 241 bhp of power, the dual-motor versions could offer up to 482 bhp of power. Honda is also expected to offer the EVs with four-wheel drive technology.

Also Read : Honda and Sony launch Afeela 1 electric car at CES 2025 with 483 km range

Honda has not shared details on the size of the batteries in these upcoming EVs. The carmaker is likely to equip the 0 Series electric SUV and saloon with at least a 90 kWh battery pack. This could help the EVs to offer a range of around 490 kms in a single charge. Honda may also offer a 100 kWh battery for long-range variants.

The Honda 0 Series electric cars promise to offer radical design language as showcased in their concept versions. The sleek and futuristic design of the EVs was first showcased by Honda at the CES held last year. The Honda 0 Series SUV appears to be loosely based on the Space-Hub concept EV the carmaker revealed at the previous edition of the event. The interior of these EVs are also futuristic, yet minimal, with most of the controls digitised. Both the EVs will be equipped with level-3 ADAS using the carmaker's AI technology which promises to reduce traffic collision fatalities in the future.

Honda has also introduced a new AI-based operating system called the ASIMO in the 0 Series EV concepts. The ASIMO OS was first unveiled at the CES two decades ago. The operating system will help in controlling various functions, including the ADAS and infotainment system inside the EVs. The operating system can also be updated through OTA on a regular basis.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 08 Jan 2025, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Honda Cars Electric vehicle Electric car EV

