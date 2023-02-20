HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This State Promises To Convert Its Public Bus Fleet With Electric Buses By 2025

This state promises to convert its public bus fleet with electric buses by 2025

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday asked transport department officials to hold meetings with manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs) to discuss modalities for replacing the existing fleet of buses with e-buses.

By: PTI
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2023, 09:53 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
310 EKA9 electric buses will be deployed soon in states like Haryana, Kerala and Arunachal Pradesh to expand EV public transport fleet.
310 EKA9 electric buses will be deployed soon in states like Haryana, Kerala and Arunachal Pradesh to expand EV public transport fleet.
310 EKA9 electric buses will be deployed soon in states like Haryana, Kerala and Arunachal Pradesh to expand EV public transport fleet.
310 EKA9 electric buses will be deployed soon in states like Haryana, Kerala and Arunachal Pradesh to expand EV public transport fleet.

Presiding over a review meeting here, he reiterated his resolve to phase out the entire fleet of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses. By 2025, the corporation’s entire bus fleet will be electric, an official statement said.

"I congratulate the transport department for replacing their fleet of existing official vehicles with electric ones," the chief minister said.

The government also plans to start e-taxis, he said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the British High Commission led by Head of Climate Change Policy Arina Cosac met Sukhu here.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The chief minister said Himachal Pradesh is moving forward to become a Green Energy State by 2025 and e-mobility will play a vital role to achieve the target. He said inputs of a survey conducted in Shimla under the India-UK PACT will help to develop it as a smart city, the statement said.

India-UK PACT provides funding for Research Triangle Institute (RTI) to identify policy and institutional gaps around transitioning public transport to electric vehicles, both at state and city levels, it said.

Cosac said the baseline survey was conducted in Shimla city on e-mobility, multilevel transportation and ropeways, the statement said.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2023, 09:53 AM IST
TAGS: EV Electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

The big highlights of Kia EV6 electric car
The big highlights of Kia EV6 electric car
Driving on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway? Check if your vehicle is allowed to ply
Driving on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway? Check if your vehicle is allowed to ply
What’s wrong with this Mercedes-Maybach S680? Check here
What’s wrong with this Mercedes-Maybach S680? Check here
Himachal Pradesh to replace entire bus fleet to make it electric by 2025
Himachal Pradesh to replace entire bus fleet to make it electric by 2025
Fog creates chaos: 35-vehicle pileup on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Fog creates chaos: 35-vehicle pileup on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city