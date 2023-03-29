Gogoro homologates 2 Series electric scooter range in India ahead of launch

Taiwan-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Gogoro has homologated the 2 Series electric scooter range in India. The manufacturer entered the country last year with its battery-swapping network, while also partnering with Zypp Electric to conduct its pilot project. With the homologation of the Gogoro 2 Series Standard and Plus models, the company is gearing up to bring its electric scooters to the market.

The Gogoro 2 Series will come equipped with a swappable battery pack, which will ensure that you simply swap batteries and be on the move. In terms of specifications, the 2 Series claims an IDC range of 85 km on the standard version, going up to 94 km on the Plus version. The 2 Series Standard promises peak power of 7.2 kW (9.6 bhp) from the electric motor, which goes down to 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) on the Pus version. The homologation document also reveals 0-50 kmph in 4.2 seconds with the Super Boost mode. What’s interesting is that Gogoro’s India website has different specifications listed on the same for the 2 Series with a claimed range of 170 km and peak power of 7 kW (9.3 bhp). The website also mentions the SBS braking system on the 2 Series.

Also Read : Taiwan's Gogoro announces three-way tie-up with Zomato, Kotak Mahindra

Swappable batteries will be a part of Gogoro models and the company is setting up the charging infrastructure first before bringing its product range

Other feature highlights include all-LED lighting, ABS, negative LCD screen, front disc brake, reverse function, auto weather mode that optimises torque for better traction control in wet conditions and even bio-authentication that uses fingerprint or even face-ID to access the vehicle. The Gogoro 2 Series promises to be a 125 cc equivalent offering and it needs to be seen if the India-spec model will arrive with all the features mentioned.

Gogoro will be positioning its scooters in the premium end of the segment upon arrival and expect to see a premium price tag as well, upon launch. What will be interesting is how the company prices the scooter with and without the battery. Considering swappable batteries will be available, the company could offer a lower acquisition price without the battery, in case customers would like to opt for the battery as a service option. We’ve seen this with the Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter, which has helped the model become substantially more affordable.

Also Read : Gogoro & Belrise tie-up with Maharashtra govt. for battery swapping network

That said, Gogoro will need to actively set up its charging stations first to make the swappable tech available for its scooters. The company is already working on the same having announced an investment of $2.5 billion with Belrise in Maharashtra to install battery swapping stations. The company recently announced a three-way partnership with Kotak Mahindra Prime and Zomato, in order to enable the latter’s delivery partners to purchase Gogoro scooters for last-mile delivery. Gogoro is expected to bring multiple models to India that will cater to private and fleet buyers. The manufacturer will compete with the likes of Ather Energy, Ola Electric, TVS, Bajaj, Vida and more.

First Published Date: