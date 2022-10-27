GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

The affected GMC Hummer EVs' battery pack has compromised seals that can result in water leakage into the pack.

General Motors' most ambitious electric vehicle project Hummer EV is facing another hurdle. After GMC announced in August this year that there was a problem with the Hummer EV's high-voltage connector that could allow water into the battery pack, the OEM is facing a similar issue. It seems water could still get inside the Hummer EV's battery pack owing to improper sealing. This could result in the vehicle either not starting or suddenly losing power while running. To address the issue, GMC has recalled the Hummer EV, affecting 735 units of the electric SUV.

The affected GMC Hummer EVs were produced between November 9th, 2021 and September 28th of this year. The recall also affected 89 units of the BrightDrop EV600 electric vans, which are also based on the same Ultium architecture as the GMC Hummer EV. The two electric vehicles affected by the recall program use similar battery packs, which are manufactured by Magna. General Motors has said that it is aware of three instances when the manufacturing defect in the battery packs has caused problems.

The US auto major has said that the root cause of the faulty battery packs is the improperly primed or electro-coated battery pack flanges inhibiting proper adhesion of the urethane sealant. The recall report published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says that vehicles equipped with high-voltage battery pack enclosures produced outside the supplier’s suspect manufacturing window are not included in this recall.

The NHTSA report also says that if water enters the affected vehicle's battery pack and causes malfunction, the Hummer EV will display warning lights and messages in its main display to alert the driver. However, there is still no report of battery pack fie or any injury due to the issue.

