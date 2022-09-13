HT Auto
Watch: GMC Hummer EV all set for Call of Duty

GMC Hummer EV competes with rivals like Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Sep 2022, 09:45 AM
2022 GMC Hummer EV. (AFP)
GMC Hummer has its root sinking deep into military purposes, in the form of the popular term Humvee. Now, it seems the all-electric version of the Hummer, the GMC Hummer EV, is all set to make its military debut on September 15, albeit in video game form. The US auto major has teased a video clip on Twitter indicating that the GMC Hummer EV is likely to make its debut in the video game through Call of Duty.

(Also Read: GMC Hummer EV has been chosen by US Army for demo and testing)

It appears to be a collaboration between the US auto manufacturer and the famous Call of Duty video game makers. The teaser video showcased a limited Hummer EV Edition 1 blazing through a desert, leaving a dust trail forming a skull cloud. The Skull has been a prominent element of the famous Call of Duty video game.

GMC's tweet came in time for National Video Games Day. It also came with a caption saying, "What you never saw coming, is coming." The social media post also disclosed when the full reveal is happening. Interestingly, this coincides with Call of Duty: Next event. This occasion will announce the imminent future of Activision's first-person shooter video game franchise. It is to be seen where the GMC Hummer EV will fit in the game.

The specific GMC Hummer EV featured in the teaser video of the Call of Duty is priced at $112,595. The GMC Hummer EV gets a three-motor propulsion system that is claimed to churn out 1,000 hp of peak power and a mammoth 15,592 Nm of maximum torque.

The electric pickup truck gets an 800-volt DC fast charging technology onboard, which is compatible with up to 350 kW chargers. The vehicle is powered by General Motors' Ultium battery that is capable of providing a range of around 561 km on a single charge.

First Published Date: 13 Sep 2022, 09:45 AM IST
TAGS: GMC Hummer EV Hummer EV electric car electric vehicle
