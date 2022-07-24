HT Auto
GMC Hummer EV has been chosen by US Army for demo and testing

GMC Hummer EV could be a top choice for US military use when it comes to shifting to electric vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2022, 18:02 PM
GMC Hummer EV comes as a tough offroader.
GMC Hummer EV has been chosen by the US Army for demo and testing purposes. The GMC Hummer has had a long association with the US military. Now, with the changing tide, the US Army too is thinking of shifting toward electric mobility. GMC Hummer EV is the first choice in that strategy of the US Army. The US military is reportedly planning to test and analyze the EV to see if it is a viable option for future military use.

(Also Read: Land Rover aims for at least 60% of its sales to be pure electric by 2030)

The report by Automotive News comes at a time when several police and law enforcement departments around the world are adopting electric vehicles for transportation purposes. In India as well, several police departments have purchased electric cars for their transportation and mobility purposes.

The GMC Hummer EV comes as not only a fully electric pickup truck but also as a colossal tank-like structure. Its uniqueness also lies in the design, which is far from efficient or aerodynamic, as well as ridiculously expensive

GMC Hummer EV churns out 1,000 hp of peak power and can run up to 482 km range on a single charge. General Motors claims that the electric vehicle can get charged for 160 km with a 12-minute charge via a DC fast charging technology. This mammoth electric pickup truck is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in just three seconds.

The report also claims that the US Army has noted that it requires a light to heavy duty battery electric vehicle to support reduced reliance on fossil fuels both in the operational and garrison environments.

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2022, 18:01 PM IST
TAGS: General Motors GMC Hummer GMC Hummer EV electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
