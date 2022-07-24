HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Land Rover Aims For At Least 60% Of Its Sales To Be Pure Electric By 2030

Land Rover aims for at least 60% of its sales to be pure electric by 2030

Land Rover aims to launch at least six pure electric cars in its product lineup by 2024.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2022, 16:18 PM
Land Rover is working on an all-electric Range Rover.
Land Rover is working on an all-electric Range Rover.
Land Rover is working on an all-electric Range Rover.
Land Rover is working on an all-electric Range Rover.

Jaguar Land Rover expects around 60 per cent of Land Rover's sales across the globe to come from pure-electric vehicles by 2030. Also, the Tata Motors-owned luxury SUV maker plans to add at least six pure electric models to be part of the brand's product portfolio starting in 2024. The British luxury car marquee has already confirmed that a pure-electric new Range Rover is set to join the product lineup in 2024.

(Watch: Helmet saves this rider's head after it ends up under bus wheels)

The move comes at a time when several automakers around the world, including luxury car brands, are increasingly focusing on electric vehicles. Speaking about its EV strategy, the British car marquee has said in a statement that over the next four years, Land Rover will welcome six all-electric variants across two architectures, flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) and Electric Modular Architecture (EMA). "As adoption increases, we expect 60 per cent of global Land Rover sales to be pure-electric by 2030," the automaker said.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jaguar F-type (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-type
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.35 kmpl
₹97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Land Rover also believes that the move toward pure electric vehicles would help the company to meet unprecedented policy shifts and an exponential rise in customer demand for EVs across its key markets. Jaguar too is working on electric vehicles that will be inducted into the product lineup in the coming days. "Over the past 12 months, our Jaguar teams have determined to develop our own bespoke pure-electric architecture for Jaguar," JLR stated.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Besides the product transformation toward a green powertrain technology, Jaguar is also creating a robust digital culture. It aims to efficiently integrate technologies and analytics, to allow the team to design a more rewarding emotional engagement between the brand and the customer. In 2021, JLR revealed its plans to become a net-zero carbon business by 2039.R

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2022, 16:16 PM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Range Rover Jaguar Jaguar Land Rover luxury car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving

Trending this Week

Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get separate EV mode in Electric Hybrid variant
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
File photo of air pollution. (Used for representational purpose)
Diesel BS 4 cars to be banned in Delhi? Check new policy to battle air pollution
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Honda to cut output by up to 30% in this country, blame it on supply snag
Honda to cut output by up to 30% in this country, blame it on supply snag
This Indian city collects ₹6.92 lakh in fines from vehicles in single day
This Indian city collects 6.92 lakh in fines from vehicles in single day
Kia announces positive second quarter numbers, sales of EVs nearly double
Kia announces positive second quarter numbers, sales of EVs nearly double
Tesla aims to revolutionise car servicing, plans F1 influenced same-hour service
Tesla aims to revolutionise car servicing, plans F1 influenced same-hour service
Punjab govt conducts vehicle-checking operation to crack down on drug peddling
Punjab govt conducts vehicle-checking operation to crack down on drug peddling

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city