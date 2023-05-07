HT Auto
This GMC Hummer EV special edition gets outer space inspiration

GMC Hummer EV has earned quite some respect in the global electric mobility space with its hunk-like design that is straight from the internal combustion engine-powered version of the SUV. The US auto major has recently introduced a new special edition of the EV, christened Omega Edition, that banks on an interstellar theme. The GMC Hummer EV Omega Edition is claimed to have taken inspiration from Neptune to get its Matte Blue paint theme.

Updated on: 07 May 2023, 10:07 AM
GMC Hummer EV Omega Edition is based on 3X trim and gets a host of exclusive features and cosmetic updates but remains unchanged on the powertrain front.
The GMC Hummer EV has always had outer space in its DNA. The automaker dubbed the EV a moonshot product at the car's launch, which was a nod to NASA's Apollo 11 lunar landing. The car's cabin, too, featured outer space-influenced Easter eggs like a Sa of Tranquility topography map and a Watts to Freedom launch control screen with a lunar surface display.

For the Omega Edition, GMC has leaned heavily into the interstellar theme for both the Hummer EV pickup truck and the SUV. The special edition wears a Neptune Blue matte finish that has been inspired by the eighth plant, claims the automaker. The OEM also claims that the EV gets exclusive touches like black exterior badges, 18-inch gloss black wheels and a luxurious carpet flooring insert compared to standard rubber floor mats. Also, the EV gets a spare wheel cover featuring a custom texture resembling the Blue Planet.

GMC further said that the Hummer EV Omega Edition is available only on the 3X trim and adds the Extreme Off-Road package as standard. This includes UltraVision underbody camera, additional skid plates and rocker protection, built-in assist steps, and 35-inch mud terrain tyres wrapped around 18-inch wheels.

While these host of cosmetic updates and features add zing to the EV on the powertrain front, the car remains unchanged. The power and range of the EV are the same as the standard model.

First Published Date: 07 May 2023, 10:07 AM IST
TAGS: GMC Hummer EV General Motors Hummer EV electric car electric vehicle EV Electric mobility
