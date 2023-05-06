This revamped Porsche 356 screams fashion!

Porsche and contemporary lifestyle brand Aime Leon Dore partner again!
This time the brands come together to create an one-of-a-kind Porsche 356 B
This model goes back to the year 1960
The exterior gets a new coat of Midnight Blue
The team has removed the bumpers located at the front and back of the car
The interior gets seat backrests and upholstered floor mats in alpaca leather
This exclusive model is retrofitted with disc brakes and aluminium alloy wheels fitted on to white wall tyres
There is a hand-painted ALD crest in gold leaf on the left fender of the car
The vehicle gets its steering wheel from the top model of the time, the 356 Carrera 2