GMC Hummer EV could get a baby pickup version. Here's what it will offer

A smaller Hummer EV pickup would play crucial role in General Motors' electric vehicle strategy.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Oct 2022, 14:44 PM
GMC Hummer EV could soon have a smaller edition. The US automaker is reportedly planning to bringing the new variant of the Hummer EV, which will be significantly smaller than the current model. The existing Hummer EV stands 5,507 mm long, 2,202 mm wide and weighs more than 4,000 kgs. The smaller version, which is expected to be an electric pickup truck will be shorter, narrower and significantly lighter as compared to the existing model, claims a report by Automotive News.

The report claims that the project is currently under consideration, and an initial design concept has already been created at General Motors' California studio. It also claims the project is likely to be approved since it has been labelled a priority project by the automaker's higher management.

GMC Hummer EV has received a pretty good response in the United States since its launch. It has racked up more than 90,000 bookings, prompting the automaker to halt its bookings temporarily. Now, the automaker aims to cash in on the positive sentiment and build a smaller pickup truck with a similar design and capability. Interestingly, at the same time, GM is ramping up the production of the bigger Hummer and gearing up for the SUV's arrival early next year. The report also claims that if approved, the midsize pickup truck would undercut the price of the larger version.

This upcoming electric pickup variant of the Hummer EV would come based on the automaker's modular Ultium platform, specially designed and developed for electric vehicles. The architecture also underpins other models like GMC Sierra EV, Cadillac Lyriq and Celestiq, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Equinox EV and Blazer EV.

The upcoming midsize electric pickup truck would be a key part of the brand's electric vehicle product strategy, under which it is aiming to launch 30 EVs in the market by 2025.

First Published Date: 20 Oct 2022, 14:44 PM IST
TAGS: Hummer EV General Motors Hummer
