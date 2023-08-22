Most exciting upcoming electric motorcycles in India

The Indian EV industry has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years. Initially, spearheaded by the electric three-wheelers, the industry is currently led by the electric two-wheelers, especially the electric scooters. However, drastically and rapidly evolving consumer preferences have forced EV manufacturers to think beyond electric scooters. This is why several EV makers are increasingly focusing on electric motorcycles.

In the last several months, several EV startups have introduced their exciting products in the Indian electric motorcycle segment. The number is set to rise significantly over the next few years. From Ola Electric to Tork Motors, several EV manufacturers have embarked on the journey of introducing new products and a large number of them are electric motorcycles.

Here are some of the most exciting electric motorcycles coming to the Indian market.

Ola Electric motorcycles

Ola Electric has revealed four electric motorcycles that will be launched by the end of 2024. These electric motorcycles will be positioned in different segments and interestingly, some of them are aimed at creating new categories in the Indian market as well. Christened as Ola Diamondhead, Ola Roadster, Ola Cruiser and Ola Adventure, these four electric motorcycles are expected to boost the electric bike market significantly.

The Ola Diamondhead will be the brand's flagship electric bike, while the Ola Adventure will aim at adventure enthusiasts with its signature adventure tourer styling. Ola Roadster comes as a naked streetfighter meant for regular roads. With a low-slung design, the Ola Cruiser is meant for long road trips. These have been introduced in concept form so far and are expected to be revealed in production guise in the near future before reaching showrooms.

Tork Kratos X

Tork Motors showcased the Kratos X at the Auto Expo 2023 which grabbed pretty good attention. The manufacturer claimed that this electric motorcycle comes carrying a design that offers a comfortable riding experience, great performance and a longer battery ensuring generous range. The sporty commuter motorcycle gets a seven-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with Android-powered navigation tech. It also gets a wide range of safety features as well. Just like the Tork Kratos R, the Kratos X would come powered by a 4 kWh battery pack ensuring a 120 km range on a single charge. The bike is expected to launch later this year and would come priced at around ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kabira Mobility KM 5000

Kabira Mobility has grabbed quite some attention with its upcoming KM 5000 electric motorcycle, which is among the most exciting electric bikes coming to the Indian market. Slated to launch later this year, the KM 5000 will come with a retro bobber design. The startup claims that it will arrive as the fastest electric motorcycle in India. The bike is claimed to come as India's first electric bike with a single swing arm design. Also, it would be able to run at a top speed of 188 kmph and the battery pack onboard will ensure a 344 km range on a single charge.

