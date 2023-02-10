HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Formula E Hyderabad E Prix: Where & When To Watch On Tv, Stream Online In India

Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix: Where & when to watch on TV, Stream online in India

It’s been a long wait but Formula E is finally in India and the first-ever Hyderabad e-Prix is scheduled to take place this weekend. It’s after a decade that a global motorsport event is taking place in India. 11 teams are set to compete on a grid comprising 22 cars. With the circuit being all-new to all drivers, this would make the race an interesting affair to watch out for.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2023, 19:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The first-ever Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix takes place on February 11 at 3 pm (IST) (Jaguar TCS Racing/Twitter)
The first-ever Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix takes place on February 11 at 3 pm (IST) (Jaguar TCS Racing/Twitter)
The first-ever Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix takes place on February 11 at 3 pm (IST) (Jaguar TCS Racing/Twitter)
The first-ever Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix takes place on February 11 at 3 pm (IST)

The 2.835 km long street circuit runs alongside the iconic Hussain Sagar lake and will look over the NTR Gardens and Lumbini Park. If you haven’t been able to travel to the city, don’t fret too much. You can catch the race on TV as well as on your smart device. Here are all the details on when and where to watch the 2023 Hyderabad e-Prix on TV and where you can stream online.

Also Read : Formula E comes calling Hyderabad: Five big questions answered

Where to watch on TV?

The 2023 Hyderabad e-Prix will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2. Make sure to subscribe to the channel on your cable network, if you haven’t yet.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54,500 - 58,500 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
₹73,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹56,940 - 66,121 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Icon
₹65,470 - 74,160 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹62,200 - 71,248 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa Li (HT Auto photo)
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa Li
₹54,880 - 66,024 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Where to watch online?

You can also stream the 2023 Hyderabad e-Prix on the Disney + Hotstar app on any of your smart devices.

Also Read : 2023 Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix: Key things to know

What to watch out for?

The Hyderabad e-Prix schedule is spread over two days. The first free practice session will take place on Friday, while the second free practice session takes place on Saturday, followed by qualifying and the main race at 3 pm IST. Here’s the complete schedule below:

2023 Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix ScheduleDateTimings (IST)
Free Practice 1February 10, 202316.25 - 18.15 
Free Practice 2February 11, 202308.05 - 08.55 
QualifyingFebruary 11, 202310.40 - 11.55
RaceFebruary 11, 202315.03 - 16.30 
First Published Date: 10 Feb 2023, 19:08 PM IST
TAGS: Hyderabad ePrix Formula E Formula E 2023
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 751 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 325 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
2023_KTM_390_ADVENTURE_
KTM 390 Adventure gets ready to take on tough roads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

Bajaj Pulsar F250 is the spiritual successor to the legendary Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar F250 is the spiritual successor to the legendary Pulsar 220F
This Mahindra electric SUV's demand is soaring
This Mahindra electric SUV's demand is soaring
Formula E: DS Penske driver Jean-Eric Vergne wins maiden Hyderabad e-Prix
Formula E: DS Penske driver Jean-Eric Vergne wins maiden Hyderabad e-Prix
Ola S1 Pro and S1 Air electric scooters: Variants explained
Ola S1 Pro and S1 Air electric scooters: Variants explained
Why this electric SUV was sold for ₹1 crore
Why this electric SUV was sold for 1 crore

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city