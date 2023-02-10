Formula E comes calling to Hyderabad: Five big questions answered

Hyderabad is all set to play host to the first ever Indian edition of Formula E racing this Saturday. Formula E is the all-electric equivalent of Formula One and sees rival teams, drivers and battery-powered race cars battle each other out for a place on the podium. The first-ever Formula E race was held in 2011 and the ongoing season is the ninth edition, the first to see a circuit in India.

Formula E race will take place on the Hyderabad street circuit on Saturday afternoon with both qualifying and race on the same day. The growing popularity of motorsports in the country means that there is a fair amount of interest among people in the city as well as elsewhere in the country. But not many would be familiar with key aspects of Formula E racing and the Formula E event in Hyderabad.

Here are answers to the five big questions around Formula E India edition:

A look at the team garages on the Hyderabad street circuit that will host Formula E, India edition.

What is Formula E and how is the race organized?

Formula E sees open-wheeled, battery-powered race cars take each other on in a fast-paced, thrilling speed format. There are currently 11 teams with two drivers each. Some teams also have a reserve driver.

There are two free practice sessions - the first took place on Friday, followed by qualifying and the race itself. The qualifying format is different from that in Formula One and the race itself has a number of key elements. All competing cars though have the same chassis and battery, and drivers start off on a level playing field. This is also the first season in which Gen3 cars have been introduced.

Also Read : Formula E rules and regulations explained in detail

What are the timings and where to buy Formula E tickets?

The second practice session will take place on Saturday between 0805 hrs and 0855 hrs. The qualifying session will take place between 1040 hrs and 1155 hrs. The race itself will take place between 1503 hrs and 1630 hrs. Tickets for the day can be bought online via BookMyShow and prices start from ₹1,000 onwards.

How to watch Formula E from home?

Formula E will be broadcast live on Star Sport 2 channel and streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

What is the Formula E Hyderabad street circuit like?

The venue for the Formula E race in Hyderabad is a street circuit which is 2.835 kms in length and has as many as 18 turns. It boasts of some fast straights as well and most drivers agree that it also is one of the most challenging circuits on the calendar. The moderate heat in Hyderabad is likely to up the level as well as racers go through 32 laps, unless of course, the battery dies out before.

Also Read : Traffic restrictions announced by Hyderabad police for race day

Is there an India connect to the Formula E teams and drivers?

Mahindra Racing has been part of Formula E since its very inception and is likely to get the maximum support during the course of Formula E race in Hyderabad. Brazil's Lucas di Grassi and UK's Oliver Rowland are the two main drivers for the team but India's Jehan Daruvala is the designated reserve driver. This obviously will be the first home race for the team.

Then there is TCS Jaguar Racing that is owned by Tata. Its two drivers are New Zealand's Mitch Evans and UK's Sam Bird. ABT Motorsport is also a team to watch out for as it uses Mahindra powertrains in its cars.

