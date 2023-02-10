HT Auto
Hyderabad Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Formula E race on February 10

The first-ever Hyderabad e-Prix is set to take place this Saturday, February 10, 2023, and ahead of the race, the Hyderabad City Police has issued an advisory for traffic congestion. The Hyderabad e-Prix is being held on city streets, as the Formula E format goes, which will see many of the roads closed off to accommodate the race. The advisory is applicable between February 10-12.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2023, 17:58 PM
The Hyderabad E-Prix main race takes place on Saturday, February 11 at 3 pm (IST) (Formula E)
The Hyderabad E-Prix main race takes place on Saturday, February 11 at 3 pm (IST)

1. During this period, traffic coming from the Iqbal Minar junction going towards the Telugu Talli junction and Tankbund will be diverted towards the Telugu Thalli flyover towards the Katta Maisamma temple.

2. Traffic coming from BuddaBhavan junction towards Necklace Road Imax Rotary will be diverted at the Nallagutta Junction.

3. Traffic coming from Rasoolpura towards Necklace Rotary via Nallagutta will be diverted at Nallagutta junction towards Ranigunj.

4. Traffic coming from the VW statue towards the Khairatabad flyover will not be allowed towards the Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at VW Statue towards Shadan College.

5. Traffic coming from Tankbund/Telugu Thalli towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Telugu Thalli junction towards Iqbal Minar.

6. Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted towards Telugu Thalli junction towards Iqbal Minar.

7. Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar junction towards Minte compound lane will be diverted towards Ravindra Bharathi junction.

8. Traffic coming from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh lane towards Printing Press junction or Necklace Rotary will be diverted towards Rajdooth lane.

Held in the city centre, the Hyderabad e-Prix will take place alongside the Hussain Sagar Lake. The 2.835 km long circuit winds through Lumbini Park and will have a total of 18 corners. The Hyderabad e-Prix marks the fourth round of the Formula E Championship Season 9 after the season-opener in Mexico City and the double-header in Diriyah.

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2023, 17:55 PM IST
