Eight global carmakers will take part among 11 teams in the Formula E-Prix on February 11
Mahindra is the only Indian carmaker among the 11 participants with its new Gen3 car
Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, will also participate in the race
Italian carmaker Maserati will race with its first fully electric racing car in its history
Porsche, currently second in standings, will be on the track with its 99X electric Gen3 car
British carmaker McLaren, which also takes part in Formula 1, is placed at three in the standings in Formula E
Chinese carmaker NIO is placed number 10 among 11 teams currently
Spanish auto giant CUPRA is currently trailing at the last spot in this season's Formula E