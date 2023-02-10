HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Xuv400 Ev Formula Edition Unveiled

Mahindra XUV400 EV Formula Edition unveiled

Mahindra XUV400 is the latest electric SUV in the country and while it was officially launched earlier in the year and managed to secure over 10,000 bookings in quick time, a special Formula Edition of Mahindra XUV400 was recently unveiled as well on the sidelines of the upcoming Formula E India debut.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2023, 10:03 AM
Mahindra XUV400 Formula Edition gets a special livery.
Formula E, the all-electric equivalent of Formula One, makes its India debut on Saturday with the race on the street circuit of Hyderabad. Mahindra Racing is the only Indian team in the fray, besides being one of the oldest since the race season first began in 2011. While the focus would be on how the two Mahindra electric race cars perform on the circuit this Saturday, the spotlight is also on Mahindra’s thrust on the Indian EV market. The XUV400, the electric version of the XUV300, therefore carries the weight of mammoth expectations for the company.

Also Read : Formula E all set to make India debut this weekend. Key things to know

The XUV400 Formula E Edition essentially boasts of cosmetic additions only and gets a special livery ‘inspired by racing spirit’, says the company. The special model otherwise continues to have the same specs as the model for sale in the market.

XUV400 - Specs and priceBattery sizeMIDC rangeCharger OptionPrice
XUV400 EC34.5 kWh375 kms3.3 kW 15.99 lakh
   7.2 kW 16.49 lakh
XUV400 EL39.4 kWh456 kms7.2 kW 18.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV400 is offered with two battery pack options - 34.5 kWh and 39.5 kWh. The electric motor on the EV helps it produce 150 hp and offers 210 Nm of torque. The Mahindra XUV400 also goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. The larger battery pack also offers a claimed range of 456 kms while the more affordable variant offers around 375 kms per charge.

Watch: Mahindra XUV400: Key things you should know

The rival to the Mahindra XUV400 is the Tata Nexon EV. It is being sold in two versions, there is Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max. The price of Nexon EV starts at 14.49 lakh and goes up to 17.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. There is also an upcoming compact electric vehicle from MG which is slated to launch this year.

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2023, 10:03 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra electric vehicles XUV400
