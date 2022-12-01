HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ford Reaches 150,000th Mustang Mach E Production Milestone

Ford reaches 150,000th Mustang Mach-E production milestone

Ford Motor Company has reached the milestone of producing 150,000 units of the Mustang Mach-E EV. The production milestone has been reached in nearly two years. Ford CEO Jim Farley, in a tweet, revealed the achievement. He also said that as demand for the vehicle continues to grow, Ford will make the Mach-E available in 37 countries in 2023. The automaker revealed that the jubilee vehicle was manufactured at the Cuautitlan Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico. Interestingly, the EV is produced in China as well, but on a significantly smaller scale.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2022, 13:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ford made the 150,000th Mustang Mach-E in Mexico. (Image: Twitter/Jim Farley)
Ford made the 150,000th Mustang Mach-E in Mexico. (Image: Twitter/Jim Farley)
Ford made the 150,000th Mustang Mach-E in Mexico. (Image: Twitter/Jim Farley)
Ford made the 150,000th Mustang Mach-E in Mexico. (Image: Twitter/Jim Farley)

Also Read : Mercedes EQB, GLB to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Meanwhile, the car brand has also said that as part of its electrification efforts, Ford intends to increase the global production of the EV to 270,000 units annually, which is around four times higher than its 2022 level. The worldwide all-electric vehicle production of Ford is expected to reach the 600,000 units milestone annually by the end of 2023 and two million units by 2026. Speaking about the production milestone achievement, Farley said that the auto company would soon see an increase in Mach-E manufacturing in Mexico, beyond 10,000 units per month from 8,500 units in October 2022. He also said that the plant had been significantly upgraded for production ramp-up.

The Mustang Mach-E comes based on the iconic pony car of the brand. However, despite the influence of the Ford Mustang, the Mach-E gets a fully electric powertrain and a completely different design. Immediately after its launch, the car received a pretty good response, and since then, it has played a key role in the automaker's global EV strategy. Ford has revealed that almost all the Ford Mustang Mach-E sales come from customers who have been replacing their internal combustion engine vehicles with electric ones.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2022, 13:59 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Mustang Ford Mustang Mach E electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Seltos, Sonet power Kia to its third best sales month ever
Seltos, Sonet power Kia to its third best sales month ever
Ford reaches 150,000th Mustang Mach-E production milestone
Ford reaches 150,000th Mustang Mach-E production milestone
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Limited Edition collectable sold out
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Limited Edition collectable sold out
Hyundai continues its growth path in India, Creta and Venue remain power players
Hyundai continues its growth path in India, Creta and Venue remain power players
Six SUVs to look out for in December
Six SUVs to look out for in December

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city