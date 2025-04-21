Eyeing the MG M9? Check out all the colour options for the upcoming electric MPV

The MG M9 electric MPV, JSW MG Motor’s upcoming flagship offering is expected to be launched in June. Ahead of its official debut, the brand has revealed the colour options that will be available for the India-spec version. The Indian spec MG M9 will be offered in three pain options - Mystic Grey, Luminous White and Cardiff Black.

Interestingly, the MPV is offered in a wider colour palette in international markets, only a select few shades will make it to India. Bookings for the M9 have been open since its appearance at the Auto Expo 2025 and it will be retailed through MG’s high-end MG Select showrooms.

MG M9: Design

Despite its clean and minimalistic design language, the MG M9 makes a bold impression on the road, thanks to its imposing length of over five metres. Its upright stance, boxy silhouette and body-coloured elements — including flush door handles and ORVMs. The electric MPV will ride on 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the M9 offers a luxurious and minimalist cabin. The dashboard features a dual-screen setup, while soft-touch leather surfaces cover most interior touchpoints. For second-row passengers, the MPV adds a dose of indulgence with individual entertainment screens and touch-sensitive auto climate controls.

MG M9: Interior and features

The MG M9 promises a tech-laden and comfort-rich experience. The list of features includes dual sunroofs (a single-pane unit and a panoramic one), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital driver’s display, triple-zone climate control, a premium 12-speaker audio system and wireless charging. Both front and second-row seats are electrically adjustable and offer ventilation and massage functions.

Safety features are also comprehensive, with seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill-hold assist, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that bring adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and other driver aids.

MG M9: Specs

Globally, the MG M9 is equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack. It delivers 240.6 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque, with a WLTP-claimed range of 430 km. The MPV is front-wheel-driven and supports fast charging — using a 120 kW DC charger, the battery can be topped up from 30 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

MG M9: Expected pricing and rivals

The MG M9 is expected to be priced around ₹70 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will take on the likes of the Toyota Vellfire and the Kia Carnival which was launched a few months ago. The MG M9 will serve as a fully electric alternative in the luxury MPV segment.

