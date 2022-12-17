HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Exclusive: Barrel Motors Veloc E Adv E Bike To Get Bigger Battery, More Power

Exclusive: Barrel Motors Veloc-E ADV e-bike to get bigger battery, more power

Bengaluru-based start-up Barrel Motors is bringing India’s first electric adventure motorcycle - Veloc-E. The manufacturer’s homegrown offering is currently under development and the first images of the same were released earlier this year. Now, HT Auto can exclusively bring you more information on the Veloc-E adventure e-bike, which will get more power and a bigger battery than originally planned.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2022, 17:15 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Barrel Veloc-E electric adventure motorcycle is being developed in India and will hit the market in 2024
The Barrel Veloc-E electric adventure motorcycle is being developed in India and will hit the market in 2024
The Barrel Veloc-E electric adventure motorcycle is being developed in India and will hit the market in 2024
The Barrel Veloc-E electric adventure motorcycle is being developed in India and will hit the market in 2024

Barrel Motors is making upgrades to the Veloc-E, which now be available with a number of battery and motor options to cater to different requirements. The company is not only looking at private buyers but also plans to cater to defence requirements with dedicated versions designed for military requirements.

Also Read : Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launched in India

Giridhar Soundararajan, MD and CEO, Barrel Motors told HT Auto that the Veloc-E will soon get a bigger 7.5 kWh battery pack, in addition to the 5 kWh battery pack originally announced. The bigger battery is expected to improve range from the originally claimed 150 km on a single charge. The bigger battery will be necessary though with the addition of a bigger electric motor in place as well up to 15 kW (20 bhp). This will be a big step-up from the originally planned 5 kW (6.7 bhp) motor. However, both versions are likely to co-exist in the future. Torque figures will also see a bump but have not been revealed yet.

The Veloc-E will be available with battery sizes ranging from 5 kWh to 7.5 kWh, motor sizes will vary between 5 kW and 15 kW
The Veloc-E will be available with battery sizes ranging from 5 kWh to 7.5 kWh, motor sizes will vary between 5 kW and 15 kW
The Veloc-E will be available with battery sizes ranging from 5 kWh to 7.5 kWh, motor sizes will vary between 5 kW and 15 kW
The Veloc-E will be available with battery sizes ranging from 5 kWh to 7.5 kWh, motor sizes will vary between 5 kW and 15 kW

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400
₹90,799 - 1.07 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ultraviolette F77 (HT Auto photo)
Ultraviolette F77
₹3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Vespa Urban Club 125 (HT Auto photo)
Vespa Urban Club 125
124.45 cc
₹91,259 - 99,736 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus
₹92,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Vespa Notte125 (HT Auto photo)
Vespa Notte125
124.45 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹93,144 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R
₹1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Barrel Motors is in the process of filing four to six patents for its dual-sport electric motorcycle platform. The Veloc-E electric adventure motorcycle will be the first derivative based on this platform with more to follow in the future. The start-up previously announced plans to bring adventure touring and even long-distance touring versions based on the same chassis.

The Veloc-E proof of concept was showcased earlier this year but the model is still some time away from its market launch. Barrel Motors is eyeing the third or fourth quarter of 2024 to enter production and promises a completely homegrown offering with over 90 per cent of components locally sourced including the battery packs and BMS controllers. The battery cells will be imported by the start-up. In the meantime, development will continue on the electric ADV.

Also Read : Exclusive: 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 spotted with alloy wheels

Barrel says it has received over 500 registrations on its website for the Veloc-E electric ADV. Prices though will only be available closer to the launch. The upcoming offering will be placed between the Hero XPulse 200 4V and the KTM 390 Duke in the adventure motorcycle segment.

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2022, 17:15 PM IST
TAGS: Barrel Motors Barrel Veloce Adventure motorcycles electric bikes
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
2023_Ford_GT_Mk_IV_03
Track-only Ford GT Mk IV is an ultimate expression of power
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Only 10 units of this Bugatti supercar has been made
Only 10 units of this Bugatti supercar has been made
This 1899 Daimler business vehicle was way ahead of its time
This 1899 Daimler business vehicle was way ahead of its time
Exclusive: Barrel Motors Veloc-E ADV e-bike to get bigger battery, more power
Exclusive: Barrel Motors Veloc-E ADV e-bike to get bigger battery, more power
Mahindra aiming to drive in EVs in United States
Mahindra aiming to drive in EVs in United States
In pics: This modified Honda motorcycle is called ‘Bumblebee’
In pics: This modified Honda motorcycle is called ‘Bumblebee’

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city