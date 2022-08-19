Exclusive: 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 spotted with alloy wheels

Royal Enfield will finally be bringing alloy wheels for its 650 Twins. There will be some other cosmetic upgrades to the motorcycles as well.

Since the launch of Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 back in 2019, customers have been asking Royal Enfield for alloy wheels. After so many years, it seems like Royal Enfield has finally listened to the feedback and started working on alloy wheels for the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. A test mule of the Continental GT 650 was spotted on Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai, not far from Royal Enfield's office. The motorcycle seems like the facelifted version of the Continental GT 650.

From the picture, it can be seen that the Continental GT 650 has a fuel tank of Ice Queen which has now been discontinued. The biggest change on the motorcycle is the alloy wheels. Both the wheels are finished in black and the front wheel gets a white surround. By looking at the tread pattern, it seems like the motorcycle is using Ceat-sourced tyres. So, it is expected that the tyres will also be tubeless. Ceat already has released a few batches of the tubeless version of these tyres to the general public. However, because the motorcycle was using steel rims, the buyers had to fit in a tube as well.

The other change on the motorcycle that is very noticeable is the new tail lamp. It is now the same circular unit from the Meteor 350 and gets an all-new housing. It is an LED unit which should be brighter than the current halogen one.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Some people have already fitted the Meteor 350's tail lamp on their 650 Twins but now Royal Enfield will be doing it with proper housing. Then there are the turn indicators which have not been changed. It is not known whether the manufacturer has made changes to the front headlamp or not.

Royal Enfield might also change the switchgear on the 650 Twins. The new switch gear can be borrowed from the J-platform motorcycles. So, they could be rotary-type switches. The rest of the motorcycle seems to be the same as the current ones that are on sale.

First Published Date: