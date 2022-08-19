HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Exclusive: 2023 Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Spotted With Alloy Wheels

Exclusive: 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 spotted with alloy wheels

Royal Enfield will finally be bringing alloy wheels for its 650 Twins. There will be some other cosmetic upgrades to the motorcycles as well.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2022, 09:07 AM
Along with the GT, an Interceptor and Super Meteor was also spotted. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/twisted_vortex)
Along with the GT, an Interceptor and Super Meteor was also spotted. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/twisted_vortex)
Along with the GT, an Interceptor and Super Meteor was also spotted. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/twisted_vortex)
Along with the GT, an Interceptor and Super Meteor was also spotted. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/twisted_vortex)

Since the launch of Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 back in 2019, customers have been asking Royal Enfield for alloy wheels. After so many years, it seems like Royal Enfield has finally listened to the feedback and started working on alloy wheels for the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. A test mule of the Continental GT 650 was spotted on Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai, not far from Royal Enfield's office. The motorcycle seems like the facelifted version of the Continental GT 650. 

From the picture, it can be seen that the Continental GT 650 has a fuel tank of Ice Queen which has now been discontinued. The biggest change on the motorcycle is the alloy wheels. Both the wheels are finished in black and the front wheel gets a white surround. By looking at the tread pattern, it seems like the motorcycle is using Ceat-sourced tyres. So, it is expected that the tyres will also be tubeless. Ceat already has released a few batches of the tubeless version of these tyres to the general public. However, because the motorcycle was using steel rims, the buyers had to fit in a tube as well. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
648 cc
₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
346 cc
₹1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan
411 cc
₹1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The other change on the motorcycle that is very noticeable is the new tail lamp. It is now the same circular unit from the Meteor 350 and gets an all-new housing. It is an LED unit which should be brighter than the current halogen one. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Some people have already fitted the Meteor 350's tail lamp on their 650 Twins but now Royal Enfield will be doing it with proper housing. Then there are the turn indicators which have not been changed. It is not known whether the manufacturer has made changes to the front headlamp or not.

Royal Enfield might also change the switchgear on the 650 Twins. The new switch gear can be borrowed from the J-platform motorcycles. So, they could be rotary-type switches. The rest of the motorcycle seems to be the same as the current ones that are on sale. 

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2022, 09:07 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Continental GT 650 Interceptor 650 650 Twins
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept previews brand's electrified muscle car
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept previews brand's electrified muscle car
Bengaluru to get more than 900 electric buses from Tata Motors
Bengaluru to get more than 900 electric buses from Tata Motors
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS unveiled globally
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS unveiled globally
‘Needs intense…’: Much like India, Indonesia wants Tesla to make cars locally
‘Needs intense…’: Much like India, Indonesia wants Tesla to make cars locally
Exclusive: 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 spotted with alloy wheels
Exclusive: 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 spotted with alloy wheels

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city