HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Evs Attract As Much As 20% Higher Insurance Premiums In China. Know Why

EVs attract as much as 20% higher insurance premiums in China. Know why

Electric vehicles and hybrid cars attract 20 per cent higher insurance charges in China.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2022, 16:03 PM
China is the largest EV market in the world.
China is the largest EV market in the world.
China is the largest EV market in the world.
China is the largest EV market in the world.

China is the largest market for passenger cars and new energy vehicles such as electric and hybrid vehicles as well. The country promotes new energy vehicles aggressively but has been imposing at least 20 per cent higher insurance charges on electric and hybrid vehicles as compared to traditional internal combustion engine-powered vehicles, claims a report by CNBC. The high rate of insurance premiums comes as a side effect of the rapid pace of electrification of the Chinese mobility sector.

(Also Read: BYD India inaugurates showroom in Jaipur, ahead of new electric SUV launch)

The report claims that insurance companies have found that the loss ratio is significantly higher for new energy vehicles than for internal combustion vehicles. This is one of many factors determining insurance pricing, which eventually results in high insurance premiums. The report further states that this may be one of the reasons why the insurance charges are higher for new energy vehicles which use parts that are not yet mass-produced and therefore come as costlier.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Another possible reason behind this could be the higher potential for costly incidents. Data from the Chinese Ministry of Energy Management's Fire and Rescue Department has revealed that in the first quarter of this year, 640 new energy vehicle fires have been registered, which is 32 per cent higher than over the same period in 2021. It is also far higher than the total increase in fire incidents for transportation vehicles overall, which was 8.8 per cent. The ministry further claimed that the fire risk is greater for NEVs than traditional ICE vehicles.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The rise of fire incidents involving new energy vehicles comes on the heels of massive growth in the segment in China. In this segment, 3.26 million vehicles have been sold between January and August this year, which is more than double the totals for the same period in 2021 and accounted for around 25 per cent of the total passenger car sales in China.

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2022, 16:03 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz

Trending this Week

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
The preliminary work for the automaker's most advanced factory started in March, preparing a sizable chunk of land for the massive construction project.
Ford investing $5.6 billion to build its largest, most advanced factory ever
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Test Story
Test Story
EVs attract as much as 20% higher insurance premiums in China. Know why
EVs attract as much as 20% higher insurance premiums in China. Know why
Noida Police to use electric vehicles for patrolling, other duties
Noida Police to use electric vehicles for patrolling, other duties
Volkswagen is well-positioned to fund electrification, claims VW CFO
Volkswagen is well-positioned to fund electrification, claims VW CFO
MG ZS EV gets new interior colour option on Exclusive variant. Check here
MG ZS EV gets new interior colour option on Exclusive variant. Check here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city