BYD India inaugurates showroom in Jaipur, ahead of new electric SUV launch

BYD currently only sells the e6 MPV in the Indian market. They will soon be launching the Atto3 electric SUV.

BYD India has opened its seventh showroom in Jaipur which will be managed by SKYY EVolution. The new showroom is spread over 800 square feet, the showroom is located close to Jawahar Circle, equipped with well-trained associates, a multi-car display, an EV charging station and a customer lounge area, offering customers the best-in-class experience. Apart from this, BYD India has also opened dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The showroom was inaugurated by Alop Mehta, Director of SKYY EVolution, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India, along with other senior officials.

The Indian government is targeting 30% EV penetration for the PV segment by 2030 and is aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. The Jaipur region is one of the key markets for BYD India. “The traction for electric vehicles is gaining momentum in Rajasthan, and we are delighted to be a part of the momentum to drive sustainability, said Sanjay Gopalakrishnan", Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India. “We are thrilled to enter the state and happy to see consumers are focusing towards better and advanced technology, we believe that our products will be an apt choice and of particular interest" He added.

BYD only has one electric vehicle in their line-up as of now. It is called e6 and is a 5-seater electric MPV. BYD is bringing it as a CKD or Completely Knocked Down unit. The e6 starts at ₹ ₹29.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in two variants. There is GL and GLX. The GLX comes with AC fast charging option also. The driving range can be up to 500 km and using the DC charger, the battery can be topped up in 1.5 hours.

BYD's next launch for the Indian market will be Atto3. It is an electric SUV that has a driving range of 320 km or 420 km, depending on the battery size that the person chooses. The electric motor is capable of producing 204 hp and 310 Nm.

