Watch: Volvo EX90 electric SUV's lidar system can ruin smartphone cameras

With the increasing penetration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in modern passenger vehicles, cars have been receiving a wide range of advanced technology-aided features. One of them is a lidar system, which is a key technology for ADAS. Volvo EX90 comes with this technology, and a viral video is circulating on the internet showing the luxury electric SUV's lidar system ruining the smartphone filming it. The video shows the laser emitted by the lidar system of the Volvo EV frying some of the individual pixels in the smartphone camera's CMOS sensor.

Volvo EX90 comes with ADAS suite that uses lidar systems to measure distance between the vehicle and other vehicles or objects.

It is very common for automobile enthusiasts to capture photographs and videos of nw and exciting vehicles using their smartphones . However, the viral video is something that tells you might want to think carefully before taking picture or video of the Volvo EX90's ADAS system.

Check the video here.

The video raking IP thousands of views online shows the user filming the roof-mounted lidar system of the Volvo EX90 electric SUV. Imediately after pointing the smartphone's camera at the lidar system of the EX90, the equipment destroys the expensive smartphone camera's sensor. As the image closes in on the lidar’s beam, which pulses to measure distances, it begins to leave a trail of lights on the phone's screen, which are the result of the laser burning some of the individual pixels on the phone camera's sensor.

Is lidar safe for human eyes?

The latest video has raised concerns about the lidar's impact on human body. According to the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), the intensity of lidar beams is tightly regulated and lidar systems on vehicles meet Class One standards, which means they are safe for human eyes. This comes as a relief for many as there is no need to panic. The lidar system of the Volvo EX90 or any other vehicle that comes equipped with this technology will not damage your eye. However, remember that it can wreck havoc on your pricey phone's camera.

Volvo EX90: When will it launch in India?

Volvo Cars started production of the EX90 electric SUV in 2024 and deliveries of the EV have started last year in some international markets. The luxury electric SUV is slated to launch in India in 2025.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: