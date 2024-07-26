Tata Curvv EV will come with these features, reveals new video

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 26, 2024

Tata Motors has shared the first look at the interior of the upcoming EV

It will get a new four-spoke illuminated steering wheel which Nexon EV and Punch EV do not have

The steering wheel will come with multiple feature controls at fingertips

The digital instrument cluster also appears to be sourced from the new Nexon EV

The 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment is also similar to the one inside Nexon EV

A new video released by Tata Motors shows that Curvv EV will also have ambient lighting

Tata Curvv EV is expected to come with traction control modes for better handling

It is also expected to offer features like 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS among others

The battery size of Curvv EV remains under wraps. However, it is expected to offer 500-km range
