Volvo EX30 to launch in India soon. Here's what the BMW iX1 rival has to offer

By: HT Auto Desk
09 Mar 2025, 16:33 PM
Volvo EX30 will be coming to India later this year. Volvo India had confirmed earlier last year that the electric vehicle will enter the Indian market in 2025, while recently the carmaker hinted at producing the EV locally in India. Volvo EX30 is the smallest electric car in the Swedish carmaker's lineup. Here’s what the EV has to offer.

1 Design

The smallest electric SUV within Volvo's lineup, the EX30, measures 4.23 meters in length, which is almost 20 cm less than the XC40 Recharge. However, the EX30 does have some decent space inside that is enhanced by a relatively long wheelbase. In terms of style, the EX30 is characterized by all typical Volvo signatures. At the front, a clean design sees a closed grille with the Volvo emblem. The LED headlights have the classic Thor hammer shape, while the rear lights wrap around the tailgate as well as in some parts of the C-pillar.

2 Interior and tech

The interior is also characterised by a minimalist design, although two elements stand out in the cabin - the steering wheel shaped uniquely, flat at the top and bottom, and a central 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The screen is vertically oriented and it has all the controls ranging from climate, navigation and multimedia. Volvo hasn't provided any driver display behind the steering wheel. To make it a bit more interesting, Volvo has carried this out with no single button whatsoever placed on the dashboard. The infotainment system has been developed in cooperation with Google and features built-in services like Google Maps, Spotify, and YouTube as standard. One will be able to download other apps from the Google Play Store.

3 Battery and charging

Volvo EX30 will have two options for battery packs, globally. The entry level is Single Motor with a 51 kWh battery, while long range versions are equipped with a 69 kWh battery pack. Volvo EX30 will be capable of a 134 kW charging capacity. Large battery variants offer up to 153 kW for fast charging and can fill their batteries from 10 to 80 per cent in around 25 minutes.

4 Specs

Volvo's EX30 entry-level Single Motor version generates 272 hp. Providing an electric SUV with a 344-km claimed range, its 51 kWh battery is lithium-ferrophosphate (LFP)-based and does not use cobalt, thereby making it cheaper than the other types of battery used in EVs. The Single Motor Extended Range version uses the same motor but attaches a bigger 69 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 480 km. The top-of-the-line Twin Motor Performance version gets a dual electric motor and produces 428 hp of power. It can get from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds, the fastest of any Volvo ever. It could return 460 kms of range on a single charge.

5 Price and rivals

The Volvo EX30 is the smallest EV from the Swedish carmaker. In India, the EV will take on the likes of the BMW iX1 LWB, Mercedes-Benz EQA along with the BYD Sealion 7, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. If Volvo goes for local production for the EX30, the prices are expected to be around 45 to 50 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. 

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2025, 16:33 PM IST
TAGS: volvo ex30 volvo

