Buying VinFast VF MPV 7? Everything you must know about its features

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has launched its third electric car in India, the VF MPV 7 . Christened as VinFast VF MPV 7 , the three-row, seven-seater electric MPV has joined the automaker's India lineup, where other models like VinFast VF 6 and VinFast VF 7 exist. Priced at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and available in a fully-loaded, single variant, the VF MPV 7 is currently available for private buyers. VinFast has stated that there will be a fleet segment-focused version of the electric MPV, which will be christened as Limo Green .

VinFast VF MPV 7 is the latest from the Vietnamese automaker in India, the third electric car from the brand in the country after VF 6 and VF 7.

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is projected as a practical and affordable electric MPV that challenges rivals like BYD eMax 7, Kia Carens Clavis EV, and Mahindra XEV 9S. The electric MPV is claimed to be capable of 517 km range on a single charge.

The electric MPV comes with a minimalist design on the exterior and inside the cabin. The cabin sports a host of features. If you have been planning to buy the VinFast VF MPV 7, here is a quick look at the key features the MPV offers.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Key features in a nutshell

VinFast VF MPV 7: Key features Exterior Interior Comfort & convenience Safety LED headlights

LED DRLs

LED turn indicators

19-inch all-black alloy wheels

Black body cladding

Shark-fin antenna

Rear wiper, washer and defogger

Auto-folding ORVM Leatherette seat upholstery

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Bezelless day/night IRVM

Front centre armrest with storage

10.1-inch touchscreen combining infotainment & instrument cluster

A 4-speaker sound system

Connected car technology

Wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Manually height-adjustable driver seat

Auto AC with rear vents

Type-A and Type-C charging ports

6-way adjustable driver’s seat

60:40 rear seat split in the second row

50:50 seat split in the third row

12V charging port in the front console and boot

All windows up/down with anti-pinch

PM 2.5 air filter

Third row AC control

Cupholders in the third row Keyless entry

Brake pedal integrated starter

Multi drive mode (Eco/City/Sport)

Creep mode

Cruise control 4 airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill start assist

Traction control

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

All-wheel disc brakes

At the exterior, the VinFast VF MPV 7 is a stylish-looking electric car with large dimensional figures, while inside the cabin, it comes in two distinct themes: all-black and dual-tone black and brown. While the EV manufacturer has added loads of features to the VF MPV 7, it lacks some key features which are known for drawing high consumer attention in India.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Key features it missed Sunroof

Rear centre armrest

Sunshades

Powered tailgate

Ambient lighting

Power-adjustable seats

Ventilated seats

Wireless phone charger

ADAS suite

V2L (Vehicle to Load) charging

V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) charging

The MPV doesn't come with a sunroof, rear centre armrest, sunshades, a powered tailgate, ambient lighting, power-adjustable, ventilated seats, or a wireless phone charger, which would have increased its value further. Also, not having an ADAS suite at this price point is a notable miss. Technology like V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) charging, too, would have ramped up its appeal further.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: